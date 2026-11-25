A 61-year-old mother has left social media users doing a double take after sharing the results of an extensive facial transformation that took nearly 10 hours in the operating room.

Helen, a hairdresser originally from South Africa, underwent a $45,000 procedure in Beverly Hills.

The before-and-after pictures shared by her surgeon, Dr. Marc Levin , drew praise from people who called him a “magician.”

Highlights A 61-year-old mother underwent a grueling 9.5-hour operation involving seven procedures.

Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Marc Levin is being called a “magician” after Helen's $45,000 transformation left her feeling as young as her daughter.

The viral before-and-after images raised questions about why women feel they need to spend thousands of dollars to maintain a youthful appearance.

However, not everyone was impressed, with one person commenting, “ Vanity knows no bounds . She could have done so much with that money, but her vanity was so much more important. Disgusting and Sad…”

Dr. Marc Levin shared the dramatic before-and-after transformation of a 61-year-old woman after her 9.5-hour surgery

Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Levin recently went viral after posting side-by-side photos of Helen before surgery and three months into recovery.

The 61-year-old hairdresser underwent what Levin described as a “comprehensive facial rejuvenation plan.”

The operation lasted nine and a half hours and reportedly cost $45,000.

In the caption accompanying the photographs, the surgeon expressed his excitement over the results, writing: “WHAT. A. TRANSFORMATION!!!!”

“THIS is true comprehensive undetectable facial rejuvenation. Absolutely no stone was left unturned for Helen. Every millimeter of her face was analyzed and appropriately addressed.”

He added that Helen's “character and beauty still remain,” describing her as “just a younger-looking, more refreshed and clean version of herself.”

The comparison photographs showed noticeable changes across several areas of her face.

Her jawline and neck appeared more defined, while the hollowness around her cheeks and the creases around her mouth looked softened.

Her upper eyelids also appeared less heavy, and her brows seemed more lifted.

Levin also noted that Helen showed less facial strain when smiling, saying he was particularly pleased that the result preserved her natural features rather than making her look like a different person.

Helen underwent seven procedures to achieve the refreshed look that made her feel like “I look like my daughter”

According to Levin, her surgical plan included an extended deep-plane face and neck lift, an endoscopic brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, scarless lower blepharoplasty with fat repositioning, facial fat grafting, full-face CO2 laser resurfacing, and earlobe rejuvenation and reduction.

The extended deep-plane facelift targeted sagging around her cheeks, jawline, and neck by repositioning deeper facial tissues.

The brow lift addressed the forehead and brow area, while the upper and lower blepharoplasty procedures focused on excess eyelid skin and under-eye bags.

Fat grafting was used to restore volume in areas of the face that had become hollow, while CO2 laser resurfacing targeted skin texture, fine lines, and sun damage.

The final procedure addressed the shape and volume of her earlobes.

The photographs quickly attracted reactions from people impressed by how much Helen's appearance had changed while still looking recognizably like herself.

“Now this is everyone’s dream. And she looks just like she did in her thirties. Gorgeous all the way,” one person wrote.

“Love that she still looks like herself ,” another commented.

“Absolutely incredible. Looks so natural. One of the best results I’ve ever seen,” a third user added.

One user joked, “A magician for real, man made $45,000 disappear AND took 20 years off her face.”

The 30-year-old Beverly Hills surgeon said he used modern facial rejuvenation techniques to preserve Helen's natural features

Another commenter quipped, “I think the word they are looking for is 'sorcerer', actually...”

Others expressed, “The woman has natural beauty even before the procedure.”

Not everyone focused solely on the surgical result, however.

One commenter raised a broader question about the pressure women face to maintain a youthful appearance, writing: “The most impressive transformation would be a society where women don't feel pressured to spend thousands just to remain attractive.”

Despite the debate, Helen later spoke about the experience in a video shared on Levin's Instagram account.

She said, “I looked at the outside of myself, and I thought, ‘Oh my God, what is happening to me over here?’ It didn't match how I was feeling on the inside.”

Three months after the operation, she was delighted with the outcome, saying, “I feel like I look like my daughter.”

She also thanked the surgeon, writing in the comments of his post, “How fortunate am I to have the best and most caring surgeon. I'm just so grateful.”

Speaking to the California Post , Levin shared further details about the extensive surgical plan .

“I'm kind of a younger surgeon, so I'm doing the most modern innovations, facial rejuvenation techniques and facelifting techniques,” he told the publication.

Netizens called Dr. Levin a “magician” as Helen's before-and-after pictures sparked praise online

The 30-year-old surgeon is originally from Vancouver, Canada, and completed his undergraduate science degree and medical school at McMaster University in accelerated three-year programs, graduating at 23.

He subsequently completed five years of residency training in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery at the University of Toronto.

He later moved to Beverly Hills for a fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery under Dr. Andrew Frankel, a well-known specialist in deep-plane facelifts .

Levin eventually opened his own practice, Levin Facial Plastic Surgery, focusing on facial rejuvenation.

The surgeon also discussed what patients can generally expect during recovery after procedures like Helen's.

According to him, results typically begin to settle within two to three weeks, with final results becoming apparent around three to four months after surgery.

Subtle improvements can continue for up to 10 to 12 months.

However, recovery varies from patient to patient, particularly when several procedures are combined in one operation.

“Before and after, looks like Mother and Daughter. What Incredible results!” one social media user wrote