Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond career ended on a rather controversial note.

When Die Another Day was released 24 years ago, it quickly proved polarizing and earned a reputation as one of the franchise’s worst entries. One particularly infamous sequence even left the film’s producers stunned by what they saw on screen and remains its most discussed aspect even today.

Highlights Pierce Brosnan's final Bond outing became one of the franchise's most controversial films.

One infamous action sequence left the film's own producers deeply disappointed.

More than two decades later, fans remain divided over the film's quality.

The movie eventually became Brosnan’s final appearance as 007, despite its impressive box-office performance. Bond fans remain sharply divided over the film as its reputation hasn’t improved much.

Here’s what went wrong and why Die Another Day has failed to win audience favor after over two decades.

Die Another Day premiered 24 years ago to mixed reviews from critics

Die Another Day, the twentieth installment in the James Bond franchise, premiered in the UK on November 20, 2002, before opening in the US two days later.

The film marked Pierce Brosnan's fourth outing as James Bond , the fictional MI6 agent. Halle Berry and Rosamund Pike co-starred as Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson, an NSA agent, and Miranda Frost, an undercover MI6 operative, respectively.

Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews, with critics taking particular issue with its overreliance on gadgets and special effects. Writing for Variety , one critic described it as a "betrayal of what the franchise has always been about."

A ReelViews critic went further, describing it as a "train wreck of an action film." The plot and excessive product placement also drew considerable criticism.

The film was frequently compared to The Bourne Identity , a more grounded spy-action thriller that became a box-office hit after its June 2002 release. Against this backdrop, many viewed Brosnan's fourth Bond outing as an overly campy, outdated take on the genre.

Its reputation has remained poor over the years, with many publications picking it as the “worst” Bond movie. The Independent recently ranked it last among the Eon-produced franchise's 25 films.

Die Another Day’s most infamous scene left the producers horrified

Among its most frequently criticized moments is the sequence in which Brosnan's Bond attempts to escape a massive wave by kitesurfing.

After villain Gustav Graves (Toby Stephens) causes an ice wall to collapse, the resulting destruction triggers a tsunami. Bond attempts to escape the massive wave on a makeshift board, using a yellow parachute to steer.

Given the limitations of CGI at the time, the effects failed to convince audiences. The sequence has since become one of the most frequently cited examples of what went wrong during Brosnan's tenure.

According to Some Kind of Hero , a book chronicling the franchise's history, director Lee Tamahori advocated for a CGI-driven climax rather than a practical stunt.

Although producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were skeptical, he remained convinced that CGI was the way forward.

“CGI is just another tool, and you’ll have to embrace it sooner or later, or you’ll be overtaken by other action movies,” he said.

Chris McGurk, MGM's then-chief operating officer, recalled that the sequence initially resembled something from a terrible 1950s movie, despite reassurances from Tamahori and the visual effects studio.

He explained, “We were stunned because we’d spent a ton of money on that sequence, and we had heard everybody telling us, ‘Don’t worry.’”

Even after the producers spent more money attempting to fix the sequence, McGurk admitted they were ultimately “let down by what was delivered.”

Tamahori, who passed away in November 2025, expressed regret over the scene.

“The only thing I’d do differently [with Die Another Day ] would be the kitesurfing sequence,” he told Yahoo! Movies in February 2025.

MGM had ambitious plans for the Bond franchise after Die Another Day

Following Die Another Day ’s release, MGM was reportedly planning a spin-off film centered on Halle Berry ’s Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson. The project was described as a " Winter Olympics " alternative to the main series and would’ve been the first to focus on a Bond girl.

Berry was expected to reprise her role alongside Michael Madsen, who played Jinx's superior, Damian Falco, in Die Another Day . Although Tamahori expressed interest in directing the spin-off, Stephen Frears, best known for The Grifters (1990), was eventually brought on board.

Javier Bardem, who went on to play the villain Raoul Silva in Skyfall (2012), was reportedly being considered for the role of Jinx's love interest.

MGM planned to release the spin-off in November or December 2004, but shelved the project in October 2003. Speaking to Digital Spy in 2020, Berry described its cancellation as “disappointing.”



























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“Nobody was ready to sink that kind of money into a Black female action star,” she said.

The spin-off reportedly carried an $80 million budget, an amount considered too high for a female-led action film at the time.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph in 2022, McGurk took responsibility for the spin-off's cancellation.

“There had been other attempts to get a female-driven action effects movie off the ground that failed. My point was, it's a good idea in theory, but if it fails, you're going to damage the whole franchise,” he said.

Die Another Day marked the end of Pierce Brosnan's Agent 007 run

Despite its mixed reviews, Die Another Day grossed $432 million worldwide, becoming the franchise's highest-grossing entry at the time. Given its commercial success, Brosnan's return for a fifth installment appeared likely.

Although several drafts for a sequel had been developed, Broccoli and Wilson ultimately decided not to bring Brosnan back, opting instead to reboot the franchise.

In a 2012 interview with Den of Geek , Broccoli explained that Die Another Day had become too fantastical. They hoped the reboot would bring the franchise in line with contemporary audience expectations.

“We wanted to make a classic Bond film that honored the past, but give it a contemporary film, and I think we’ve done that as best we can,” she said.

In Some Kind of Hero , Brosnan recalled learning about the reboot during a phone call with Broccoli and Wilson while filming After the Sunset (2004) in the Bahamas.

“I was utterly shocked and just kicked to the curb with the way it went down," he said.

In February 2005, Martin Campbell, who had previously directed GoldenEye (1995), was named director of the reboot, Casino Royale (2006). Daniel Craig was subsequently unveiled as the new James Bond on October 14, 2005.

Even after 24 years, Die Another Day remains divisive among fans

While some fans have grown to appreciate Die Another Day for its campy elements, others continue to regard it as one of the franchise's weakest entries.

On Rotten Tomatoes , the film currently holds a critics' score of 56%, compared to an even lower audience score of 41%.

The film's 24th anniversary brought its infamous kitesurfing sequence back into the spotlight after a clip resurfaced on X . The moment once again prompted fans to debate whether it contributed to Brosnan's departure from the franchise.

“That scene single-handedly got Brosnan fired and the series rebooted,” one user said.

Some fans argued that the invisible Aston Martin sequence was far more ridiculous than the kitesurfing scene. Others felt the problem extended beyond individual moments, criticizing the film's overall plot as nonsensical.

“The invisible Aston Martin was the stupidest thing,” a second person wrote.

A third commented, “I can forgive dated effects, but not stupid story elements.”

More than two decades after Die Another Day divided audiences and forced producers to reboot the franchise, Bond is once again preparing to enter a new era.

On November 16, 2026, Robert Pattinson was announced as the new Agent 007 and will debut in Denis Villeneuve's untitled 26th installment.

Die Another Day is currently streaming on Prime Video.

On its 24th anniversary, Die Another Day continues to irk James Bond fans