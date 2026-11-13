The 1839 Awards Have Announced The Winners Of The 2026 Photographer Of The Year Contest (39 Pics)

Some photographs capture a fleeting moment, while others make us stop and see the world from an entirely different perspective. The winning images from the 2026 Photographers of the Year Contest, organized by the 1839 Awards, do both, revealing extraordinary beauty in nature, everyday life, and the unexpected.
This year's competition received entries from 79 countries, matching its record for international participation. Gold awards were presented across 41 categories in both professional and non-professional divisions, celebrating an incredible range of photographic styles, from wildlife and architecture to street photography, portraits, and photojournalism.
Among the top winners, Giacomo Marchione was named International Photographer of the Year for The Invisible, a fascinating series exploring marine life after dark. Meanwhile, Dammy Twitch received the International Discovery of the Year award for What If We Lived Among Gods, a creative project blending Nigerian mythology with everyday life.
We've gathered a selection of remarkable winning photographs that show just how powerful a single image can be. From wild horses charging through the water and mesmerizing underwater scenes to moving human moments and breathtaking natural landscapes, each photograph tells a story of its own.
Take a look at these incredible images and let us know which one impressed you the most!
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#1 "Zeybeks" By Hasan Baglar (Non-Professional)
"Two praying mantises face each other on a slender branch, raising their front legs in a pose that resembles a traditional dance. In 'Zeybeks,' Hasan Baglar captures a fascinating moment in nature, highlighting the insects' colorful, fan-shaped wings and remarkably synchronized movements. Against a soft golden background, the striking composition transforms this tiny encounter into an extraordinary display of beauty, symmetry, and elegance."
19points
#2 Overall Contest Winner: "The Invisible" By Giacomo Marchione (Professional)
"At night, the sea doesn't sleep.When the sun sets and the sea seems to fall silent, one of nature's most extraordinary spectacles begins: the vertical migration of plankton. Millions of organisms rise from the depths to the surface, and in this upward migration,"
16points
#3 “Half Second Before” By Natalya Pyrogova
“A lone surfer rides an enormous wave as a towering wall of whitewater crashes down just behind him. Captured at a breathtaking moment, the photograph reveals the incredible power of the ocean and the remarkable courage required to face such extreme conditions. Natalya Pyrogova freezes a split second of danger, skill, and adrenaline, highlighting the dramatic contrast between human vulnerability and the unstoppable forces of nature.”
14points
#4 “A Childhood Between Cattle And Dust” By Roberto Pazzi
“As the sun sets over a dusty landscape, a young boy stands beside a magnificent long-horned cow, gently resting his hand against its head. Surrounded by a large herd of cattle, the child appears completely at ease in a world shaped by animals, tradition, and the rhythms of rural life. Roberto Pazzi captures a tender moment of connection between the boy and the animal, revealing the beauty and resilience of a childhood lived close to nature.”
14points
#5 Gold In Portrait Category (Professional): “Depths” By Emma Brawley
“Photographed at the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island, New York, this striking portrait is part of a series that looks beyond the spectacle of the celebration. By photographing participants up close and from a low angle, Emma Brawley transforms elaborate costumes into larger-than-life characters, capturing the creativity, individuality, and imagination of the people behind the parade.”
13points
#6 "Back To Top" By Shinobu Yoshiwada (Non-Professional)
"In 'Back to Top,' photographer Shinobu Yoshiwada captures a breathtaking underwater scene in which thousands of silver fish form an enormous swirling formation above a lone freediver. The striking contrast between the diver's small silhouette and the massive school of fish highlights the extraordinary scale and beauty of marine life. Bathed in deep blue tones and illuminated by sunlight filtering through the surface, the photograph reveals the mesmerizing patterns and movements of the underwater world."
13points
#7 Photographer Of The Year In Architecture Category (Professional): “Dragon Gates Of Hong Kong” By Derry Ainsworth
“This series explores a unique Feng Shui design principle in Hong Kong. Voids known as dragon gates are built into coastal high-rises so spirit dragons can fly from the mountains to the sea. Each image frames a different view, contrasting dense modern architecture with ancient culture.”
12points
#8 “Swarm” By Mark Gray
“An extraordinary aerial perspective reveals a mesmerizing landscape of soft pink, white, fiery orange, and vivid blue. Intricate textures and colorful formations create patterns that resemble a swarm of tiny creatures moving across the surface. With its delicate details and almost painterly appearance, Mark Gray’s photograph blurs the boundaries between nature and abstract art, revealing the unexpected beauty hidden in the landscape.”
12points
#9 “Deep Roots” By Alexander Seleznyov (Non-Professional)
“A solitary dead tree stands in the middle of a vast, cracked desert landscape, its exposed roots stretching across the dry ground. Above it, the magnificent arc of the Milky Way illuminates the night sky with countless stars and vibrant clouds of cosmic dust. Alexander Seleznyov creates a breathtaking contrast between the stillness of the barren landscape and the extraordinary beauty of the universe, capturing a scene that feels both timeless and otherworldly.”
12points
#10 Photographer Of The Year In Landscapes Category (Professional): “Little Bird” By Anne Neiwand
“A solitary raven stands on a vast glacial snowfield, its dark, iridescent feathers contrasting with the surrounding white landscape. Behind it, brilliant blue ice emerges from the glacier's deep fractures, highlighting the contrast between the small bird and the immense frozen wilderness.”
11points
#11 "Reflective Realities" By Irina Kondrashova (Non-Professional)
"A crushed aluminum can becomes an unexpected work of art in this vibrant still-life photograph by Irina Kondrashova. In 'Reflective Realities,' the metallic surface captures distorted reflections of bright yellow, red, and blue surroundings, while a flower stem rising behind the can adds an intriguing natural element. The striking combination of everyday objects, bold colors, and reflective textures transforms an ordinary scene into a fascinating abstract composition."
10points
#12 "Reflexiones Geométricas" By Elizabeth Crane (Non-Professional)
"Vibrant red and blue architectural forms create a striking geometric composition, with their reflections adding symmetry and depth to the scene. In "Reflexiones Geométricas," Elizabeth Crane explores the interplay of color, light, and perspective, transforming a minimalist space into a captivating visual illusion where reality and reflection seem to merge."
9points
#13 "Brothers" By Marina Koval (Non-Professional)
"In 'Brothers,' photographer Marina Koval captures two young men standing back-to-back, their eyes closed as they face opposite directions. The carefully balanced composition, soft lighting, and muted colors create a quiet, intimate atmosphere. Despite their contrasting appearances and the space between their gazes, their physical connection suggests a powerful bond, reflecting the complex relationship between individuality, family, and togetherness."
9points
#14 Gold In Macro Category (Professional): “Angle Of Extinction” By Bevil Templeton-Smith
“Crystals grown on glass slides were photographed under polarized light using a 1970 Leitz Orthoplan microscope. Their vibrant colors are created by optical interference, not artificial coloring. The photographed area measures just 3–4 millimeters, yet the image can be printed up to 1.5 meters wide.”
8points
#15 “The Human Waterline” By Hamish John Appleby
“A fisherman stands waist-deep in the water, casting his net across the vast blue sea. Captured at the perfect moment, the delicate fishing net spreads through the air like a translucent wing. The photograph celebrates the skill, patience, and traditions of those who depend on the sea for their livelihood.”
6points
#16 “Murmuration In Ostuni” By Malin Brand
“Thousands of birds gather in an extraordinary murmuration above Ostuni, Italy, creating mesmerizing waves and swirling patterns across the golden evening sky. Moving together in remarkable harmony, the flock transforms into a constantly changing shape that resembles a living work of art. Malin Brand captures the breathtaking beauty of this natural phenomenon, revealing the extraordinary patterns that emerge when nature moves as one.”
4points
#17 “Inherited Presence” By Sabrina Charehbili
“A horse draped in flowing golden fabric moves through shallow water, its white tail sending droplets into the air. Illuminated by the warm sunlight, the translucent cloth glows against the dark greenery, creating an almost dreamlike atmosphere. Sabrina Charehbili captures a striking moment where movement, light, and tradition come together in a mysterious and poetic composition.”
4points
#18 “Anjali” By Samantha Wolov
“A striking portrait of a young woman whose long, dark hair is swept across her face by the wind. Her steady gaze meets the camera, creating a powerful sense of intimacy and quiet confidence. Against a muted green background, Samantha Wolov captures a beautiful interplay of movement, texture, and emotion, transforming a simple portrait into a compelling visual story.”
4points
#19 “Social Geometry” By Sebastian Kahnert
“Photographed from directly above, a man enjoys a cup of coffee while seated at a small marble table, surrounded by empty chairs. The striking black-and-white geometric floor creates a mesmerizing pattern of diamonds and triangles, turning an ordinary café scene into an almost abstract composition. Sebastian Kahnert uses symmetry, perspective, and contrast to reveal the unexpected beauty hidden in everyday moments.”
4points
#20 “Pass By” By Xiaoping Lin
“A breathtaking moment of wildlife action unfolds as a white egret spreads its wings above the water while a large silver fish leaps into the air nearby. A smaller fish is also suspended in midair, adding another layer of movement to the scene. Xiaoping Lin captures the remarkable timing of these simultaneous movements, with splashing water and delicate white feathers creating a dramatic composition against the soft, pale background.”
4points
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