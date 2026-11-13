The 1839 Awards Have Announced The Winners Of The 2026 Photographer Of The Year Contest (39 Pics)

Some photographs capture a fleeting moment, while others make us stop and see the world from an entirely different perspective. The winning images from the 2026 Photographers of the Year Contest, organized by the 1839 Awards , do both, revealing extraordinary beauty in nature, everyday life, and the unexpected.

This year's competition received entries from 79 countries, matching its record for international participation. Gold awards were presented across 41 categories in both professional and non-professional divisions, celebrating an incredible range of photographic styles, from wildlife and architecture to street photography, portraits, and photojournalism.

Among the top winners, Giacomo Marchione was named International Photographer of the Year for The Invisible, a fascinating series exploring marine life after dark. Meanwhile, Dammy Twitch received the International Discovery of the Year award for What If We Lived Among Gods, a creative project blending Nigerian mythology with everyday life.

We've gathered a selection of remarkable winning photographs that show just how powerful a single image can be. From wild horses charging through the water and mesmerizing underwater scenes to moving human moments and breathtaking natural landscapes, each photograph tells a story of its own.

Take a look at these incredible images and let us know which one impressed you the most!