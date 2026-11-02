Peter Mullan

5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

$5 million, 2026 est.

Scottish

November 2, 1959

Peterhead, Scotland, UK

67 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Peter Mullan?



Peter Mullan is a Scottish actor and filmmaker celebrated for bringing fierce vulnerability to complex roles. His raw intensity and grounded authenticity quickly established him as a highly respected figure across independent cinema and television.





He captured global acclaim after starring in the gritty 1998 drama film My Name Is Joe. His performance won Best Actor at Cannes, cementing his lasting reputation for raw character work.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in working-class Glasgow, Peter Mullan navigated a challenging household with seven siblings. His mother worked as a nurse while his father was a university lab technician, instilling a strong work ethic early on.





He later enrolled at the University of Glasgow to study economic history and drama. Participating in local socialist theater groups during his college years sparked his creative path toward acting and filmmaking.

Notable Relationships



Over the years, Peter Mullan has maintained a low-profile approach to his personal relationships. He was married to scriptwriter Ann Swan for seventeen years and later formed a long-term partnership with activist Robina Qureshi.





The actor is a devoted father who shares four children across his previous relationships. He co-parents his children with Swan and Qureshi, while maintaining a steady creative and personal connection with actress Robyn Malcolm.

Career Highlights



Mullan achieved international recognition starring in the acclaimed drama My Name Is Joe. His earlier roles in classic films like Braveheart and Trainspotting quickly established him as a versatile supporting actor in major cinematic productions.





As a director, he transitioned behind the camera to write and helm feature films. His acclaimed project The Magdalene Sisters earned the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival, confirming his vision as an auteur.





In television, he expanded his reach with commanding roles in Ozark and Westworld. His performance in Top of the Lake earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, cementing his status as a master of dramatic storytelling.

Signature Quote



“I’ve always believed that drama should reflect real life, with all its messiness, pain, and unexpected moments of humor.”