Peter Facinelli

5 ft 11 in (180 cm)

$9 million, 2026 est.

American

November 26, 1973

Queens, New York, US

53 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Peter Facinelli?



Peter Facinelli is an American actor and filmmaker celebrated for his versatile roles. He built a dynamic screen career by balancing major studio blockbusters with acclaimed performances in long-running network television series.





He first gained widespread public notice by playing high school jock Mike Dexter in Can't Hardly Wait. His performance as Dr. Carlisle Cullen in Twilight later earned him lasting global prominence among moviegoers.

Early Life and Education



Italian immigrants Bruna and Pierino Facinelli raised Peter Facinelli in Queens, New York. Growing up with three older sisters, he developed a strong work ethic watching his father wait tables to support the family.





He attended St. Francis Preparatory School before enrolling at St. John's University. After taking an introductory drama class while studying pre-law, he transferred to New York University to study acting at the Atlantic Theater Company.

Notable Relationships



Over the past two decades, Peter Facinelli has experienced several high-profile Hollywood romances. He was previously married to actress Jennie Garth and was later engaged to actress Jaimie Alexander before ending their engagement.





He is currently engaged to actress Lily Anne Harrison, with whom he shares one son. Facinelli also shares three daughters with Garth, with whom he maintains an active, supportive co-parenting relationship.

Career Highlights



Peter Facinelli earned widespread acclaim portraying Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the Twilight saga films. The five blockbuster movies grossed over three billion dollars globally, while his comedic turn as Dr. Fitch Cooper in Nurse Jackie earned him seven SAG Award ensemble nominations.





Beyond acting, he expanded his creative reach by launching the production shingle A2K Media. He has written and directed feature films such as The Vanished, while also starring in television series including Fastlane and Supergirl.

Signature Quote



“I always feel like as an actor, your job is to find the humanity in every character you play.”