Elton John sure had it right. Sometimes "sorry" does indeed seem to be the hardest word. We can be pretty quick to judge, mock, or overlook others, especially when everyone else is doing it too. But when it comes to admitting we jumped on the wrong bandwagon, it can take us a little (or a lot) longer. And it's not just songwriters who know this; psychologists have found evidence of it too.

Still, some people are owed an apology more than most. So when someone online asked , "What person deserves a massive apology from everyone?" folks had plenty of names ready, from misunderstood geniuses throughout history to celebrities who were turned into punchlines. Scroll down to see who made the list, and upvote the ones you think deserve it most. Who knows? You might owe a silent "sorry" or two yourself.