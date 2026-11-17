Non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs for short, are serious business. They’re meant to keep confidential information from getting out, and breaking one can land someone in more than just hot water. Depending on the agreement, it could also cost them a lot of money. Naturally, those bound by them tend to be pretty careful about what they say.
#1
Mine is expired, 90% of what you see in shark tank is staged or heavely modified during editing, also many of the investments never happen or fall during due dilligence.
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4points
#2
A lot of your favorite best-selling authors have ghostwriters. Teams of them.
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4points
#3
A lot of movies and tv shows are directed by lesser known people but because a bigger name will have a bigger Impact and buzz… they sign NDAs not to tell the public they really directed the thing…
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4points
#4
When you file a suit against a credit bureau regarding consumer law, they usually will settle because court fees and lawyers are more costly but you'll have to sign an NDA to keep you from exposing them to the public. If more ppl understood the laws surrounding credit, then more ppl would sue and win.
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4points
#5
Major news networks know about breaking news often as it happens, but doesn't alert the general public unless they deem it profitable.
Hearing "cancel the breaking news hold, the body count isn't high enough" on a call lead me to putting in my resignation at a job that I actually loved.
Hearing "cancel the breaking news hold, the body count isn't high enough" on a call lead me to putting in my resignation at a job that I actually loved.
4points
#6
Those videos of "politicians doing a normal job (taxi driver, cleaner, etc) for a day and interviewing random pedestrians" do not include actual random pedestrians, lol.
4points
#7
A VERY popular artist got her young fans to sign up to come to a 'special performance' which turned out to be an all day unpaid shoot to be extras in her music video. NDA had to be signed before you found out it was an all day shoot. They didn't feed us or give us breaks.
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4points
#8
Mine’s expired! Claire’s does 10 MINUTES of training for ear-piercing. 10 mins and a 15-year-old DVD!!!
And we are only required to wipe the ‘guns’ with an alcohol wipe to ‘clean’ them. They don’t get sanitized.
And we are only required to wipe the ‘guns’ with an alcohol wipe to ‘clean’ them. They don’t get sanitized.
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4points
#9
so someone I worked for was a drunk & refused to pay me around $200 (I’m a bartender) and because of the $200 he refused to pay me out of ego & pride … he had to pay me $89,000 the following month.
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3points
#10
I worked on a multi million dollar movie as an assistant editor. A lot of documentaries you watch have made up facts.
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3points
#11
I'm the reason BET Networks employees get paid for overtime.
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3points
#12
90% of my clients are ultra-wealthy CEOs and will never publically admit to consulting an astrologer.
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3points
#13
Another one: the $100k+ cars and expensive bags and designer clothes we see on some celebrities... they are rentals ( sometimes ).
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3points
#14
A large bulk of celebrities do not own the large bulk of the designer you see them in. From A to Z list. Tag gets popped and then retagged.
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3points
#15
A celebrity made me sign one before they donated to my organization. Nothing in the NDA keeps me from telling you they only donated less than $400. They're worth millions BTW.
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3points
#16
Some of ya’lls bootleg sneakers are made in the same factory they make your J’s in.
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3points
#17
I signed a $5 million NDA. I couldn’t reveal anything I saw on a movie set or about the plot. Matt Bomer is the nicest, most well raised gentleman you’ll meet in your life. He puts down his grocery bags so he can shake your hand with BOTH HANDS. He’s so much better looking in person it’s blinding and when his blue eyes pierce your soul, you stop breathing. And he gives real hugs. That’s all.
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3points
#18
A lot of food your paying for at some“expensive” restaurants are from the same frozen food suppliers…
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#19
Many artists who have had a song “leak” actually didn’t - their labels played them for us with NDAs signed many months before and it was carefully orchestrated for a dramatic release (Radio programmer here).
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#20
I know where the secret zoo graveyard is. It’s a highly secure secret to avoid people disturbing the remains. When I was a keeper we had a full funeral for our Rhino who passed who had been the oldest Rhino in captivity in the US at the time.
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3points
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