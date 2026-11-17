I signed a $5 million NDA. I couldn’t reveal anything I saw on a movie set or about the plot. Matt Bomer is the nicest, most well raised gentleman you’ll meet in your life. He puts down his grocery bags so he can shake your hand with BOTH HANDS. He’s so much better looking in person it’s blinding and when his blue eyes pierce your soul, you stop breathing. And he gives real hugs. That’s all.