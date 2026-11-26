My mom has terminal brain cancer which causes all kinds of nasty symptoms. Last night she had a psychotic episode where she didn’t recognize my dad who is her caretaker and thought he was an imposter trying to scam her. My brother, my dad, myself and antipsychotic meds got her calmed down. However, she has to get up to pee fifteen times a day and is really weak and keeps falling. Today she fell and hurt her hip really badly and spent the day at the ER getting imaging done. So she and dad missed Thanksgiving.



During the Thanksgiving prep, we were all worried she had broken a hip and my brother and I strategized talking to my dad about moving into a nursing home with higher level of care ( it’s necessary at this point). My sil heated up all the food during this. Cousins came over including a family who does not discipline their young rambunctious boys so myself, my husband and my sil tried managing five children under the age of seven who kept running around screaming in a rental house.



My mom was discharged from the hospital without a broken hip ( yay) and the cousins left. Then my six year old who is autistic and loves playing with locks on doors managed to accidentally lock his two year old sister and two year old cousin in a bedroom of the rental we are staying in. After fifteen minutes of trying to talk two toddlers through unlocking the door, trying to pick the lock with a knife, credit card and hair barrettes, calling the Airbnb landlord and finding out the key to the door is not in the house, my brother broke the door open and rescued the kids.



So that was our day. I screwed up the pumpkin pie and it wasn’t good but the chocolate pie was great. We are going to order takeout for Christmas and not do a big family gathering with cousins. I’m going to send my pregnant sil who has a cold and has been dealing with all this flowers on Monday.