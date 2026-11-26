#1
Didn’t help the news was on after dinner. The subject came up about the ICE raids. Uncle Bob got into it with brother In-law from Nogales. Uncle Bob made some comments regarding immigration knowing well his niece married a legally naturalized immigrant and old Bob ended up in the emergency room with a broken nose and a few missing teeth. Bobs wife called the police on in law Lucas from Nogales and he’s spending the night in county but since they were both intoxicated old Bob is still going to face charges for instigating. Bob is an alcoholic from Salt Lake City and has a history of instigating. The kiddos thankfully went to see the city’s annual Christmas light display downtown so only the adults and a few elders had to deal with this nonsense. The pie was good though, thankfully.
#2
#3
I myself am almost 5 years sober and it really sucked to have to witness that.
The first Thanksgiving was already a case of the guest list getting out of hand. Edward Winslow, who was at Plymouth in 1621, wrote that the Wampanoag leader Massasoit arrived with about ninety men to join the roughly fifty colonists still alive. The feast ran three days, and the guests went out and hunted five deer to contribute. Historians still debate whether they were invited. Winslow mentions fowl and venison, and no one has found a reference to green bean casserole.
#4
#5
Edit: She's sometimes a sloppy drunk that needs help. Hope she gets the message soon, before her sweet babies get old enough to realize something is amiss. He husband is a take-it-or-leave-it beer drinker, but my 27yo niece can't seem to moderate at times. This was the worst I've seen from her - she was out on the porch puking and bawling before he took her home.
#6
During the Thanksgiving prep, we were all worried she had broken a hip and my brother and I strategized talking to my dad about moving into a nursing home with higher level of care ( it’s necessary at this point). My sil heated up all the food during this. Cousins came over including a family who does not discipline their young rambunctious boys so myself, my husband and my sil tried managing five children under the age of seven who kept running around screaming in a rental house.
My mom was discharged from the hospital without a broken hip ( yay) and the cousins left. Then my six year old who is autistic and loves playing with locks on doors managed to accidentally lock his two year old sister and two year old cousin in a bedroom of the rental we are staying in. After fifteen minutes of trying to talk two toddlers through unlocking the door, trying to pick the lock with a knife, credit card and hair barrettes, calling the Airbnb landlord and finding out the key to the door is not in the house, my brother broke the door open and rescued the kids.
So that was our day. I screwed up the pumpkin pie and it wasn’t good but the chocolate pie was great. We are going to order takeout for Christmas and not do a big family gathering with cousins. I’m going to send my pregnant sil who has a cold and has been dealing with all this flowers on Monday.
It took centuries to make the holiday official. Sarah Josepha Hale, the editor of a hugely popular women's magazine and the author of "Mary Had a Little Lamb," spent decades lobbying presidents for a national day of thanks. Abraham Lincoln finally gave it to her in 1863, in the middle of the Civil War. Then in 1939, Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the date up a week to give retailers a longer Christmas shopping season. Twenty-three states went along, twenty-three refused, and Texas and Colorado celebrated both. The public called it "Franksgiving," and Congress fixed the holiday to the fourth Thursday in 1941 to end the argument.
#7
#8
TLDR; No pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving because my experimental husband messed it up. Sadness ensued. Luckily, the apple and chocolate pudding pie I made saved dessert. I am basically the hero of Thanksgiving. Lol.
#9
Plenty of the stories in this collection start in the kitchen. The National Fire Protection Association says Thanksgiving is the peak day of the year for home cooking fires, and turkey fryers earn much of the blame. The frozen-turkey panic is also avoidable, because the USDA says a turkey can be cooked from frozen as long as you allow at least 50% more time. But the panic doesn’t stop once the Turkey has been digested. Plumbers call the Friday after Thanksgiving "Brown Friday," since a big meal and an old pipe make a bad combination.
#10
Edit: There have been a few things over the last months/years. Example: when my niece was getting married, they were supposed to call so she could go dress shopping with them. Never heard a thing until a FB post day of.
#11
JokersGal08:
Is it weird to see them flirt when they're divorced?
D3AD_SPAC3:
More so pathetic, as my dad was a routine cheater and recently got divorced from his 2nd wife. My mom's long since moved on.
#12
His sister and my daughter were talking about the food getting it ready to put out, my ex came up and said something and they didn’t hear him. I did not hear it either I was standing right there. He threw a temper tantrum and said no one was talking to him and left. He has always been a jerk, hence why we are divorced.
His sister was a little upset, but we joked her out of it.
Politics are a bigger problem than the noise a child with a new instrumental hobby can conjure up. In 2018, the economists Keith Chen and Ryne Rohla published a study using smartphone location data from about 10 million Americans. After the 2016 election, Thanksgiving dinners attended by people from opposing partisan neighborhoods ended 30 to 50 minutes sooner than the ones where everyone voted alike.
#13
Mom gets offended, aunt's upset but kinda keeping it to herself, everybody is passive-aggressive as hell (if you could get paid for that, my whole family could retire), and I "came down with something" so I didn't have to participate in the circus.
Me and hubby ate chicken and dumplings and watched football in our wonderfully drama-free house with our dogs.
#14
#15
Part of the problem is that adults walk back into their childhood roles the moment they hit the front door. The psychiatrist Murray Bowen, who developed family systems theory at Georgetown, argued that when tension between two people rises, they tend to pull in a third person to absorb it. That explains the sudden "Aunt Linda, tell him" and why a cousin who just wanted rolls ends up in the middle of a fight.
#16
I’m hosting Thanksgiving this year. Around 10am this morning, a young couple rang my doorbell saying they were here to rent my house. I explained I’m not renting my house - I’m having family over! They got really angry with me asking why I advertised my place online, and I had to explain I never did that.
The husband got really angry but the wife calmed him down and they left. I thought it was a misunderstanding until it happened again 45 minutes later. Then it happened three more times! The last time the man threatened violence against me. I had to call the police but he ran off. I asked the police if there was anything they could do to stop this. But they said it was a civil matter.
From what I can tell someone has been posting to Craigslist and other places that my house is available as a last minute Thanksgiving rental. It’s a desirable area, which explains why so many people are here.
Within the last hour more people are showing up saying they’re here for the free food. I guess there’s other posts on social media that are advertising I’m giving away free thanksgiving food to the neighborhood. People are pissed when I have to turn them away. And there’s more threats and yelling being directed at me and my husband. Actually in the time I’ve been writing this, someone tried to attack my husband because he had to explain our place is not for rent!
Are family is arriving and they’re really freaked out with this. How can I make it stop?!
Location: Maryland
Edit: the police are getting more involved unfortunately. Someone keyed several of the cars in our driveway. Some family members are really upset now, understandably. So I’m having to navigate that too. Not a fun thanksgiving at all.
#17
#18
Pop culture has been writing this scene for decades, allowing people who don’t actually celebrate Thanksgiving to get a peek into this sacred American tradition. In “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” in 1973, Peppermint Patty invites herself and a crowd of friends to Charlie Brown's house and then yells at him when Snoopy serves toast, popcorn, and jelly beans.
On “Friends”, Rachel's English trifle gets accidentally layered with beef sautéed with peas and onions. Joey eats it with enthusiasm. So what we as outsiders, can deduce is that the meal going wrong has always been half the fun, as long as it's on a screen.