45 Moments That Made People Realize Some Folks Are Living In A Completely Different World

The whole anti-vaccine movement out in the west. Especially for diseases like measles. I grew up in position of privilege in a third world country. One thing I noticed is that everyone clamoured to get their kids vaccinated. The rich, the poor, the destitute. I remember back when I was 4 there was a measles outbreak in my community. I remember kids mysteriously dropping out of my class and never returning. It wasnt until years later I learned that some of them d**d. Others suffered debilitating injuries so crippling they had to drop out of school.



Then I move to Canada and I quickly find out that im one of the few people in my age bracket who has the measles vaccine scar. Then I hear stupid parents saying they are not going to get the measles vaccine for their kids while we're in the middle of an outbreak and I want to beat their asses so much because of how their stupidity is endangering the lives of their children.



Edit: As several people pointed out, scar was the result of the smallpox vaccine rather then the measles vaccine. Still doesn't change the fact that people refusing to get their children vaccinated for any disease infuriates me.