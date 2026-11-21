It’s been two years sinceKendrick Lamar came out with his diss “Euphoria” against Drake, where he rapped, “ I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress,” and made many of us realize we weren’t hating to our full potential.
One online group is dedicated to people venting about the things that annoy them most — r/HateThisSmug. “Your safe space to hate anything made by someone,” its bio reads. From hate for casual, everyday annoyances like websites that don’t let you browse until you sign in, to more serious ones like updated Pride flags or how people got into the habit of diagnosing others and characters with mental disorders all willy-nilly, there’s a lot of stuff people dislike and are tired of keeping quiet about.
More info: Reddit
#1 I Hate The Way People Normalize Diagnosing Fictional Characters Or Irl Folks With Disorders For The Most Mundane Actions
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5points
#2 I Hate “Upgraded” Pride Flags
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5points
#3 I Hate 'Trunk Or Treat'
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5points
#4 I Hate When Low Effort Wins
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5points
#5 I Hate How Teaching Is Depicted In Movies And Shows
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5points
#6 I Hate When A Character "Has A Bad Hair Day" Or Their Hair Becomes "Bad" And Its Just A Afro
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4points
#7 When People Say Things Like This Unironically
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4points
#8 Seriously. Why Do People Put Streamers On A Pedestal?
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4points
#9 I Hate Intentionally Ugly Art Styles
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4points
#10 I Hate This Comic So Much
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4points
#11 I Hate It When Redditors Go On Subreddits Meant For Help/Support Only To Be Extremely Unhelpful And Rude
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4points
#12 When You Were A Kid And Older Relatives Did This
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3points
#13 I Hate That Most People Will Pass Away In Obscurity
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3points
#14 I Hate It When Youtube Says You've Watched A Video You've Never Seen
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3points
#15 I Hate When Apps Dont Allow You To Browse The Website
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3points
#16 I Hate That My Country Is Used As A Dogwhistle For Racist And Xenophobic Rethoric
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3points
#17 I Hate That Some People Think These Are The Same Thing (Allow Me To Visualize It In The Second Image Attached)
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3points
#18 I Hate How Reddit Refuses To Show The Amount Of Downvotes On A Post
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3points
#19 I Hate That All Of The Major Carrie Adaptations Have Ignored That She Is Canonically Overweight
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3points
#20 Hate When Media Does This
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3points
Viktorija StrelciunaiteBoredPanda StaffView profile