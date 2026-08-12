If you only go online to look at memes on social media and communicate with your friends, you might not notice how rampant misinformation is on the internet. It doesn’t seem like a pressing issue if your only concerns are how many likes your Instagram story has received or finding local events in your area on Facebook.

But the reality is that many people are keeping up with global events from social media. The Pew Research Center reports that 38% of adults in the United States say they regularly receive their news from social media, and 35% say the same about YouTube. So if someone is spreading lies on the internet, there’s a good chance that another person will take those false claims as gospel.