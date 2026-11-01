Penn Badgley

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

$8 million, 2026 est.

American

November 1, 1986

Baltimore, Maryland, US

40 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Penn Badgley?



Penn Badgley is an American actor recognized for bringing subtle intensity to complex television roles. His grounded approach transforms complex psychological characters into captivating screen figures that resonate deeply with audiences around the world.





He first achieved widespread fame playing outsider Dan Humphrey in the hit teen drama Gossip Girl. That breakout role highlighted his sharp comedic timing and established him as a versatile leading man.

Early Life and Education



Raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Badgley spent his early years surrounded by supportive family members. His mother served as a local parent association president while his father worked as a newspaper reporter and home builder.





He later attended Charles Wright Academy and completed proficiency exams at age fourteen. Enrolling at Santa Monica College shortly after, he balanced youth theater projects with academic coursework to prepare for acting.

Notable Relationships



Early public romances included co-star Blake Lively during his time on Gossip Girl and actress Zoë Kravitz. The high-profile relationships drew significant media attention while his acting career rapidly expanded.





He later married singer and doula Domino Kirke during an intimate ceremony in 2017. The couple shares a son together, with Badgley also acting as stepfather to her elder child.

Career Highlights



Badgley earned global acclaim starring as Joe Goldberg in the psychological thriller series You. The hit Netflix production reached millions of international viewers across five successful seasons, solidifying his reputation for playing complex, morally ambiguous antiheroes.





Beyond screen acting, he co-hosts the popular interview podcast Podcrushed, which explores adolescence and personal growth. He also fronted the indie pop band MOTHXR as lead vocalist, touring internationally and releasing the debut album Centerfold.

Signature Quote



“I would say honesty is always the best policy, even when it is difficult.”