Nothing stings quite like being body-shamed by the people who are supposed to be on your side. Yet, many folks still believe cruel comments will motivate a loved one to be healthy.
One of them is this grandmother who spent months picking on her 8-year-old granddaughter’s size. She outright called the little girl fat and even told her to “just stop eating.” During one family Thanksgiving dinner, the grandmother took her obsession with the girl’s diet to a dangerous extreme, which left the parents considering legal action.
Read the full story below, shared online by one of their relatives, to see what happened at that dinner table — and why body-shaming is always a recipe for disaster.
A woman couldn't stop body-shaming her 8-year-old granddaughter
She went to extreme lengths to stop the child from eating
The author of the post gave some more info in response to the comments
Here's how netizens reacted to the whole situation:
The internet had plenty more questions and opinions about the grandma's behavior
Viktorija StrelciunaiteBoredPanda StaffView profile