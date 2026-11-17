Katy Perry ’s past relationship with Russell Brand continues to draw attention following his conviction on one count of forced intimacy and three counts of other misconduct involving women.

While the pop star has remained silent as the British comedian begins his prison sentence at HMP Littlehey, her father addressed the matter on Sunday, November 15.

Highlights Katy Perry’s pastor father offered a pointed response when asked about Russell Brand’s recent conviction.

Perry and Brand’s brief marriage ended in divorce, with the singer later describing him as “very controlling.”

The pop star is reportedly considering a documentary and tell-all book, with Justin Trudeau supporting her plans.

Keith Hudson ’s remarks carried particular weight given his role as a pastor and Brand’s recent turn toward Christianity.

Katy Perry’s father had a brief response to questions about Russell Brand amid his legal troubles

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in jail following a trial that ran from October 12 to November 3, during which a jury of 12 members evaluated allegations involving incidents between 1999 and 2009.

While the comedian maintained that his encounters with the women who had come forward against him were consensual, he was branded a “s**ual predator” following the guilty verdict.

Judge Mr. Justice Joel Bennathan also stated that Brand had displayed a “casual arrogant disregard for any woman’s right to say no” to him.

Hudson was asked about the matter while heading to a Sunday service in Montecito, California.

He refrained from directly criticizing his former son-in-law and instead replied, “You’re better off talking about the Lord; it does more for you.”

Notably, Brand publicly embraced Christianity in early 2024 after previously exploring Eastern spirituality, New Age beliefs, and recovery practices.

His religious shift came only a few months after allegations against him became public in September 2023.

Highlighting the same, one netizen suggested Hudson’s remarks were a “ jab ” at Brand’s “convenient conversion when he became known as a s*x pest.”

Perry and Brand’s relationship began in 2009 before ending in a bitter divorce

Perry and Brand first crossed paths in June 2009 when the singer made a cameo appearance in a comedy film starring him, Get Him to the Greek .

They reconnected at the MTV Video Music Awards later that year, with reports suggesting that one of their early interactions involved Perry throwing a bottle at Brand.

Their relationship progressed quickly, and the pair married in a Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan, India in 2010.

The celebrations featured elephants and camels and took place near a tiger sanctuary, however, their marriage lasted only a little over a year.

Brand filed for divorce in December 2011, citing irreconcilable differences.

Perry later revealed that she received the news through a text message on New Year’s Eve, shortly before she was due to perform.

Their divorce was finalized in 2012.

In a 2013 interview with Vogue , Perry shared the details of their short-lived romance, describing Brand as “very controlling.”

She also suggested that he struggled with her position as a successful performer, saying, “He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour.”

The singer also hinted that there were aspects of their relationship she wasn't prepared to share publicly.

“I found out the real truth which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day,” she said.

Perry also spoke about the emotional impact of their separation in a separate 2012 interview, comparing the lingering effects of the experience to a physical scar.

“Sometimes you look at your legs and your arms, and you see it,” she said.

While Perry has yet to publicly address Brand's recent troubles, she might revisit their marriage through various media projects.

Katy Perry is reportedly considering a documentary and tell-all book

Perry is no stranger to documentaries, having previously shared Katy Perry: Part of Me with her admirers.

An insider, however, recently told the Daily Mail that she wants her new project to go beyond that.

“This time she’d like to go much deeper, allowing people to see the woman behind the noise and for fans to really understand the experiences, heartbreaks , decisions and personal triumphs that have shaped her,” the source said.

Speaking specifically about how significant Brand's storyline would be in the project, the individual added, “She’s not looking to erase it or pretend it didn’t happen. But it wouldn’t be the centerpiece, either.”

Another source told the outlet, “She has a lot to say.”

Perry reportedly has the support of her current partner as she considers sharing her story

Perry’s reported plans to revisit her past come as she continues her romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The pair were first linked in July 2025, shortly after Perry confirmed her separation from actor Orlando Bloom.

They were spotted having dinner at Montreal restaurant La Violon, and Trudeau later attended one of her concerts in the city.

Their relationship became more public in October that year when they were photographed kissing aboard Perry’s yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara. They were also seen leaving the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris hand in hand later that month, around the time of the singer’s 41st birthday.

Perry offered a rare glimpse into her feelings about the relationship during the Tribeca Festival premiere of her concert film in June 2026, referring to Trudeau as “the love of my life.”

According to the Daily Mail , Trudeau generally stays “away from any talk” about Brand, but “ he is very supportive ” when Perry brings up the subject.

The source added that Trudeau would not stand in the way if Perry decided to pursue a book or documentary.

“With his political past, he knows how to deal with storms,” they said, adding, “He is going to let her fly and do anything she wants.”

"Still have no clue what the heck Katy Perry saw in Russell Brand," a netizen said