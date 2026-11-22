Time is a very curious thing. We all have the same 24 hours in a day, yet they can feel completely different depending on what we’re doing. Sometimes, an afternoon seems to last forever, while an entire weekend slips by without us even noticing.

And just like that, a whole decade has passed, and we’re looking through old photo albums, talking about the good old days. That’s because our experience of time is subjective, and our brains do a lot of work behind the scenes to help us make sense of it.