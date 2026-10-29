Parris Goebel

5 ft 3 in (160 cm)

$5 million, 2026 est.

New Zealander

October 29, 1991

Auckland, New Zealand

35 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Parris Goebel?



Parris Goebel is a New Zealand dancer and choreographer famed for her groundbreaking Polyswagg style. Her distinctive creative direction and bold visual concepts quickly elevated her to international prominence in entertainment.





She captured worldwide attention after directing and choreographing the dance video for Justin Bieber's “Sorry.” The viral hit surpassed billions of views online and permanently transformed pop music choreography standards, earning her widespread critical acclaim.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Auckland, New Zealand, Parris Goebel discovered dance at an early age. Supported by her parents, Brett and LeeAnn, she practiced routines tirelessly alongside her three siblings inside a converted family warehouse.





She attended Auckland Girls' Grammar School before leaving to pursue choreography full-time. At fifteen, she launched her first crew, ReQuest, which quickly gained traction after performing at a prominent dance convention in America.

Notable Relationships



Throughout her high-profile career, Goebel has kept her romantic life largely out of the spotlight. While media outlets occasionally comment on her private life, she rarely addresses relationship rumors, choosing instead to focus on her artistic projects.





The award-winning choreographer remains single and has not publicly confirmed any high-profile romantic partners. She has no children and continues to dedicate her energy toward expanding her global dance academy and creative direction ventures.

Career Highlights



Goebel earned global acclaim for choreographing Justin Bieber's full Purpose: The Movement video series. Her work on the lead single “Sorry” generated more than three billion views online, cementing her reputation as one of pop music's top creative visionaries.





She founded The Palace Dance Studio in New Zealand to mentor rising dance talent. Her flagship crew, The Royal Family, achieved unprecedented history by winning three consecutive titles at the World Hip Hop Dance Championship.





Her achievements include a Primetime Emmy Award for her choreography on Savage X Fenty: Vol. 3. She also directed major performances for the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show and Vogue World: Paris, solidifying her status as a global dance icon.

Signature Quote



“I never want to fit in. I always want to stand out and do something that people haven't seen before.”