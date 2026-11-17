A Virginia couple allegedly planned a harmless evening of fun for their 13-year-old twin sons .

Unfortunately, the teenagers in the area had other plans.

Their quiet backyard gathering turned into a full-blown neighborhood disaster, ultimately ending with the couple facing charges .

A Virginia couple faced criminal charges after a party for their 13-year-old sons spiraled out of control

Highlights A Virginia couple planned a supervised gathering for their 13-year-old twin sons.

Their backyard party took a wildly unexpected turn after the invitation reached Snapchat.

The parents struggled to keep control as throngs of uninvited teens descended on their property.

“Are you joking?” a cop asked the mom, who insisted there was no drinking involved.

Lisa Vaughan, 45, and Aubrey Vaughan, 55, wanted to create a safe space for their twin sons to enjoy an evening with their friends .

The father told CBS News that they had planned to host up to 50 guests in their McLean home on November 6.

Under their supervision, the parents hoped the young teens would have a good time socializing without any drinking or other kind of trouble.

But somewhere along the way, the invitation reportedly slipped from the original guest list and began circulating on Snapchat.

The invitation even reached the students of a local high school , attracting older teenagers who had never been invited in the first place.

Before the parents knew it, their backyard had become the destination for an enormous crowd.

It was estimated that some 100 to 300 people had descended on the property .

The Vaughans wanted to keep their teenage sons out of trouble, but trouble came knocking

“It was surprising to us that 9th-, 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade kids just crashed our home, trespassing, unallowed, sneaking in from the egress areas and other areas that weren't allowed,” Aubrey told the outlet.

They claimed the invitation specifically mentioned that guests shouldn’t bring alc**ol or backpacks into their home. And they claimed to have kept an eye on the teens to make sure there was no underage drinking.

Things still got out of hand, as the father said: “When I first realized that we should have [shut the party down], it was just the massive influx of kids that we didn't, like bigger kids that we saw just coming to the front of our yard. And I was like, we've got to shut this down.”

At approximately 9:03 p.m., Fairfax County police began receiving multiple 911 calls about an out-of-control party.

When officers arrived, they encountered a massive crowd and fireworks being discharged.

They called the gathering an “underage drinking party,” but Lisa was seen insisting in body camera footage that there was no drinking involved.

Bodycam footage captured the mother insisting there was no drinking at the chaotic gathering

“No, we haven't had any alc**ol. We've been making sure,” she said.

“Are you joking?” the officer asked, to which Lisa replied that she wasn’t and that her husband had been “making sure nobody has any backpacks or anything.”

“You don't smell it in the air right now?” the officer then asked.

“No, I don't smell anything in the air,” the mother replied.

Within moments, loud bangs were heard in the footage, and there appeared to be fireworks.

“Go home,” the police were heard saying as they began dispersing the young crowd.

Aubrey believed the entire backyard ordeal lasted for about 45 minutes.

The parents, who turned themselves in, were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance.

They were later released on $1,000 unsecured bonds each.

Aubrey said they made their twin boys go door-to-door, apologizing to their neighbors for causing a ruckus.

The parents “wanted to maintain a safe place, free from alc**ol, for kids to have a good time, but they had no control over all the kids that arrived and caused chaos in their neighborhood,” the Vaughans’ attorney, Alaric Piette, told FOX 5 .

The parents faced criminal charges and made their twin sons apologize to their neighbors

Following the incident, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis warned parents about hosting such gatherings at home.

“I think it's universally a bad idea to host anything at a home,” he said.

Even good intentions can sometimes have dangerous consequences, so “parents have to be parents” and “adults have to be adults,” Davis added.

Aubrey also seemed to have learned a hard lesson on how things can get out of hand when teenagers are involved.

“There will be no more,” he told the outlet. “We're done.”

He also noted that the most important takeaway is: “make sure you're watching Snapchat.”

“We're done,” said the father, vowing never to host another party again

Despite efforts to curb underage drinking, alcohol consumption among teenagers and young adults remains a concern in the U.S., with house parties and social gatherings being among the settings where young people may have access to alcohol.

According to the 2025 National Survey on Drug Use and Health ( NSDUH ), approximately 5.4 million Americans aged 12 to 20, or nearly 14% of that age group, reported "current alcohol consumption."

Drinking alcohol at a young age has also been linked to a greater risk of developing alcohol use disorders later in life.

Individuals who had taken their first drink before turning 15 were 6.5 times more likely to experience an alcohol use disorder than those who started drinking after turning 21, according to SAMHSA's 2017 NSDUH.

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