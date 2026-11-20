HBO dropped four new Harry Potter posters, and somehow, the characters’ wands became the most controversial talking point.

As the Christmas premiere of the series approaches, fans got a closer look at actor Paapa Essiedu in his avatar of Severus Snape .

Many were sorely disappointed with the wand he held up in his hand, calling it racist and questioning whether it was an “inside joke.”

Highlights HBO unveiled four new Harry Potter character posters ahead of the series’ Christmas premiere.

Viewers zeroed in on Snape’s dark, textured wand, with some saying it resembled his hair.

Many accused HBO of being racist and questioned whether it was some "inside joke."

Dumbledore’s wand also drew its own criticism from fans.

HBO unveiled four new Harry Potter character posters ahead of the series’ Christmas premiere

The four posters dropped this week offered a closer look at Paapa Essiedu as Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

In Snape’s poster, Essiedu held a dark, textured wand upright in front of his face.

Some viewers thought it looked strikingly similar to the locks framing his face.

The poster reopened the heated online debate that began when Essiedu was cast as the brooding, enigmatic, and morally complicated Potions professor at Hogwarts.

His wand gave fans another reason to object to a Black actor playing a character they had long seen as white.

“Is Snape holding his own hair?” one asked, while another said, “They racist as hell for making Snape’s wand look like a dread.”

Viewers accused HBO of racism after comparing Snape’s wand to his locks

“Snape’s wand looks like a dreadlock,” said another.

One wrote, “Snape's wand looks like one of his hair braids I'm dy*ng.”

“I mean, they literally made Snape's wand nearly black . It's a f***ing inside joke/psyop at this point,” said one.

Others focused on how the story might come across on screen.

In the original story of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone , Harry and his friends spend much of their first year seeing Snape as a villain and suspecting him of trying to steal the stone.

They, hence, felt casting a Black actor was reinforcing a racist trope by making Harry immediately lose trust in possibly the only Black teacher at Hogwarts.

That concern also extended to later scenes in which Harry learns that his father, James Potter, bullied Snape at school.

Dumbledore’s wand drew its own criticism from fans, who said it looked like a “broken tree branch”

Following the release of the new posters, Dumbledore’s wand also sparked massive backlash among ardent fans.

Fans assumed that the wand in John Lithgow’s poster was HBO’s version of the Elder Wand, claiming it looked too ordinary to be one of the most powerful objects in the wizarding world.

Many expected the wand to look more like the distinctive, bead-like design from the films.

“Just realized bro's wand is also Black,” one said. “But it's better than Dumbledore's stick; dog's gon be happy about fetching it”

“Seriously? Who designed these posters. Looks really bad. And also what is wrong with Dumbledore's wand?” one asked.

Since HBO unveiled Essiedu as Severus Snape, fans have spent months debating whether he was the right choice to take over from the late Alan Rickman , who played the Hogwarts potions professor in the original films.

“I’ve been told, ‘Quit or I’ll m**der you,’” he told The Sunday Times of London in a March interview.

Fans have been making threats against his life ever since Essiedu was unveiled as the next Severus Snape

The actor, who has appeared in Black Mirror and I May Destroy You , said people have been threatening to show up at his house and harm him.

“Nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job… I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally,” he added.

Despite the backlash and even threats to his life, Essiedu expressed confidence in filling the shoes.

“The ab*se fuels me,” he went on to say. “And makes me more passionate about making this character my own, because I think of how I felt as a kid.”

Essiedu was recently asked about how the new Snape’s style was different from Alan Rickman’s Snape

In a conversation with Variety last month, Essiedu was asked about how his gothic look, zip-up leather jacket, and shoulder-length dreadlocks are starkly different from the style of Alan Rickman’s Snape, who was almost always seen in an oversized black cloak.

“I think the aesthetic is important,” he said.

“I don’t know if style is necessarily at the forefront of my mind when generating the character, but I think the way he looks tells so much about who he is — and who he wants people to think he is,” he said.

“It’s all incredibly well thought through and collaborated with the incredible costume department.”

“It's actually disgusting to put this actor through hell,” one commented online