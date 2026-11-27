Not every internet celebrity wins over the public with their looks, but one particularly chubby leopard named Pan BaoBao managed to do exactly that in 2024.

His growing popularity brought plenty of attention to the Chinese zoo where he lives, but a recent decision by his keepers has left animal lovers less than impressed.

The 19-year-old feline, who was previously put on a diet, will no longer be required to slim down.

Highlights Pan BaoBao, the viral 19-year-old leopard, will no longer be on a calorie-restricted diet after zoo officials consulted experts.

The zoo defended its decision, saying maintaining the aging feline's health and stable weight was more important than making him slimmer.

Animal lovers criticized the facility, arguing that caretakers were responsible for the leopard becoming overweight in the first place.

“Help him lose weight? He’s in captivity. Y’all are the ones feeding him. How the hell did he get so fat in the first place?” one person wrote.

A Chinese zoo's latest move has reignited debate over its chubby leopard's well-being and who is responsible for his weight

Pan BaoBao, whose name translates to “Fat Baby” in English, resides at Panzhihua Zoo in China's Sichuan province.

The leopard drew comparisons to Officer Clawhauser, the chubby cheetah from Disney's Zootopia franchise, when he first went viral.

However, the big cat's expanding waistline eventually became a concern for zoo officials, who placed him on a strict weight management program in 2024.

After consulting experts, the facility has now announced that it will discontinue his calorie-restricted diet and provide him with a larger enclosure where he can move around more freely.

According to CNN , zoo spokesperson Zhang Songwen clarified that the decision did not mean caretakers would stop monitoring the leopard's food intake.

“It's not that we're not controlling the diet, but it's getting old and shouldn't be losing weight,” he said.

The spokesperson went on to compare the aging animal's physical changes to those experienced by humans.

“As they get older, their skin becomes loose,” Songwen explained, adding that the priority was to “maintain their condition and ensure their health.”

Songwen further emphasized that providing adequate nutrition was more important than simply reducing the amount of food Pan BaoBao received.

His current meal plan reportedly includes more than a pound of beef daily, alongside chicken.

“As long as its weight remains stable and it's in good spirits , that's the best condition for it,” the spokesperson concluded.

Despite the explanation, critics remained unconvinced.

People slammed the zoo, saying the leopard's weight was the caretakers' responsibility

One commenter questioned the broader ethics of keeping predators in enclosures, writing, “That's why animals belong in the wild. Never in my life thought I'd see an obese leopard.”

“This is the caretakers' fault,” another added.

“Animal cruelty,” a third exclaimed, while someone else remarked, “ This animal looks sad. ”

One social media user even described the feline as “a satire of a leopard.”

“Sounds like the zoo wants to keep it fat as it is an attention draw,” another commenter alleged.

However, the criticism did not stop the jokes from flowing.

Pan BaoBao's enormous size renewed the stream of humorous observations

One user insinuated that the leopard had grown so large because he was eating the staff members at the facility, writing, “Are they counting all the zoo workers every day?”

“This cat is all of us after Thanksgiving dinner,” another joked.

A third person suggested a rather unconventional solution to Pan BaoBao's expanding waistline, saying, “Give him Oz**pic like every other doctor pushes now.”

The leopard's name also became a talking point, with one user writing, “Be careful what you name your kids, folks.”

Notably, the big cat was not the first animal to become a celebrity because of its looks

A hippo previously became an internet sensation for her chubby appearance

Moo Deng, a pygmy hippopotamus from Thailand, became globally renowned in September 2024, just weeks after her birth at Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

Netizens adored her rosy, chubby cheeks, energetic antics, and playful personality.

Zookeeper Atthapon Nundee had been sharing videos of animals in his care for approximately five years but never expected the baby hippo to become such a massive online attraction.

“It was beyond expectations,” he told the Associated Press.

Moo Deng's popularity also led to a significant increase in zoo attendance.

Director Narongwit Chodchoi said weekday visitor numbers had risen from approximately 800 to more than 4,000, while weekend attendance climbed from around 3,000 to over 10,000.

The zoo also began trademarking and patenting the hippo's name to prevent unauthorized commercialization.

The director explained that the resulting income would help improve conditions for the animals.

"It might be depressed," a netizen said about the overweight leopard