You could be forgiven for thinking that the beloved hamburger was born in the United States. There’s no shortage of burger joints across the country, and several reports reveal that Americans chow around 50 billion burgers annually.

“That’s nearly 800,000 miles of burgers consumed by Americans every single year — a long enough line to go to the moon, come back, then go to the moon again,” reports VinePair.

Hamburgers actually have their roots in Germany. Made from minced or ground beef that is spiced and cooked, they appeared in the 1800s in the port city of Hamburg (go figure). But some historians believe that burgers were already being eaten in ancient Rome during a time when street food was popular.