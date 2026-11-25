It's been said that nothing in life is free. But clearly, certain people didn't get the memo, or they chose to ignore it completely. One minute, they're asking you for a "small favor." The next, you discover that it'll cost you (not them) hundreds of dollars, a fair amount of fuel, intense labor, and will probably take at least six hours to complete.
These are the folk who casually ask for a quick logo, a glance at a 54-page legal document, fetching and transporting a dishwasher to the other side of town, or a four-tier wedding cake because "you're just so good at baking." That's what friends are for, right? Well, not actually. The decent thing to do is to offer to pay for the services you're disguising as tiny favors.
Someone asked, "What’s the most OUTRAGEOUS thing someone has asked you to do for FREE because they considered it a ‘small favour’?" and we could smell the entitlement from here. Bored Panda has put together some of the most shocking responses. Feel free to send them to that friend who seems incapable of understanding that your time and expertise actually have value.
#1
Make a wedding cake for 300 guests. They said “you can just bring it with you when you come to our wedding”.
First of all, you didn’t even send me a save the date OR an invitation, just a demanding email telling me to make your calendar free. Secondly, NO. Thirdly, I’m not going to your wedding. And lastly, NO!!!!!
First of all, you didn’t even send me a save the date OR an invitation, just a demanding email telling me to make your calendar free. Secondly, NO. Thirdly, I’m not going to your wedding. And lastly, NO!!!!!
Report
3points
#2
I’m a lawyer. Never practiced family law. A woman from my high school who I had not seen or spoken to in almost 20 years sent me a Facebook message that she was divorcing her husband, but “didn’t want to spend a bunch of money on a lawyer.” She asked me to send her every document she would need for the divorce, including filling them out and specifying the order and timeframe in which she would need to file each one. She ended the message with “thanks, girl!” I didn’t respond.
Report
3points
#3
To give away the bride at her wedding. She was my ex-fiancé and the groom was the man she’d cheated on me with and broke our engagement.
Report
3points
#4
An acquaintance asked me to make them a quilt. My lovely husband told her that she couldn't afford it, bless him.
Report
3points
#5
I’m a cosmetologist, met a chick at a party with two different brands of black box dye, Arctic Fox green, Maniac Panic blue and Walgreens purple and yellow in her hair. She asked if I’d get her platinum blonde with light pink shadow roots, she had about 8 inches of regrowth and no money but would “allow me a vape hit or two for my generosity” She was surprised I declined her offer, maam that’s 700 dollars worth and 12 hours of vigorous work and you want it for.. a vape hit?
Report
3points
#6
I had an acquaintance ask me to crochet her a sweater she saw on Pinterest for free. She didn’t even offer to pay for the materials! And it was the first time she had ever spoken to me outside of class. She got super offended when I said no, too.
Report
3points
#7
As a lawyer it is almost always someone wanting you to “look over” a like 50+ page contract to make sure it is “fine.”
Report
3points
#8
Lend her my car for a visit to my town where she had no plans to see me. Hard NO!
Report
3points
#9
Not me, but my brother is a wood worker, he got commissioned to make a large dining table, believe it had a resin pour in it. Calls the lady to pick it up, she comes and starts to try and put it in her car without paying him. He's like "thatll be $300" and shes like "its for the church you're really going to charge me?" Not once when asking for it to be built was this stated. She's all like "well its already in my truck" he took it back out of the truck himself.
Report
3points
#10
When I was just starting out taking nail clients back in 2014, it was my first wedding nail set, She made a last minute booking (wedding in one week), 11pm slot.
When she see how passionate I was, she said I shouldn't be charging and should just do for free lollll.
"You shouldn't take money since it's a passion, how can you evaluate passion with a price."
Lollll. I said where would you find a nail place that would accept you at 11pm.
When she see how passionate I was, she said I shouldn't be charging and should just do for free lollll.
"You shouldn't take money since it's a passion, how can you evaluate passion with a price."
Lollll. I said where would you find a nail place that would accept you at 11pm.
Report
3points
#11
To be a surrogate...
I looked at both of them like they scammed my Mama of her retirement money.
I looked at both of them like they scammed my Mama of her retirement money.
Report
3points
#12
My ex husband offered me up to watch his coworker's 2 toddlers twice a week during summer because I'm a teacher and was home anyway. They gave me a $25 gift card for the whole summer. Did I mention he's an ex husband?
Report
3points
#13
Train their pets, which requires daily sessions for several months.
Report
3points
#14
While living and studying in NYC, my cousin asked me to get her daughter’s Christmas present and bring it back on my flight home to Iceland. The bike shop was in Brooklyn, 70 minutes away, and I did not have a car, plus my train ride to the airport was about 90 minutes. And I had two bags. No thanks.
Report
3points
#15
I’m a glass blower and the number of “friends” who have asked me to make them blown cups or vases for free is insane. The last time I purchased glass color online, it was $33 for only 0.5 kg of pink frit (mind you, there’s colors that are even more expensive). Being an artist is fun until your friends constantly expect you to make free art for them…
Report
3points
#16
The Pastor asked me to clean the church van after work after he used it as a transport for his 3 kids, also he was a full time pastor at home most days. He called it “in service to the Lord.” Nope!!!
Report
3points
#17
Coworker totaled her car and asked for rides to and from work since she lived a block away from me. She was late the first 2 days, so I told her I wouldn't drive her anymore. She proceeded to tell everyone at work who then tried guilting me into driving her.
Report
3points
#18
It started off with parking their car at my house because I live close to their airport.
Then it became me driving them to the airport.
Then it was them staying the night at my house because they were catching a 6:30am flight.
Then it was me watching their dog since they were gonna be at my house anyway.
Then it became me driving them to the airport.
Then it was them staying the night at my house because they were catching a 6:30am flight.
Then it was me watching their dog since they were gonna be at my house anyway.
Report
3points
#19
Give 240 copies of my book to conference attendees - for free. That would have cost me $8000!
Report
3points
#20
OH I have a great one for this: expected me to till and plant an entire 20x20 garden because she helped me clean a bathroom. LOL.
Report
3points
Gabija PalšytėBoredPanda StaffView profile