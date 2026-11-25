Not me, but my brother is a wood worker, he got commissioned to make a large dining table, believe it had a resin pour in it. Calls the lady to pick it up, she comes and starts to try and put it in her car without paying him. He's like "thatll be $300" and shes like "its for the church you're really going to charge me?" Not once when asking for it to be built was this stated. She's all like "well its already in my truck" he took it back out of the truck himself.