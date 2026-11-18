Oscar Nunez

5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

$5 million, 2026 est.

Cuban American

November 18, 1958

Colón, Cuba

68 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Oscar Nunez?



Oscar Nunez is a Cuban American actor and comedian recognized for his sharp, understated comic timing. He gained early performance experience with renowned improvisational comedy groups before securing roles across various American television series and feature films.





He reached widespread fame as accountant Oscar Martinez on the hit series The Office. His deadpan reactions and sharp ensemble work made the character a beloved standout among viewers.

Early Life and Education



Born in Colón, Cuba, Oscar Nunez moved to Venezuela during early childhood. His family later relocated to Boston and settled in Union City, New Jersey, where he spent most of his formative years.





He pursued higher education across several institutions in New York City. Nunez studied writing at Parsons School of Design and completed training at the Magna Institute of Dental Technology before pursuing professional acting full-time.

Notable Relationships



Oscar Nunez has been married to actress Ursula Whittaker for over a decade. The couple wed in May 2011 after several years together, maintaining a relatively private life away from tabloid attention.





The couple welcomed their daughter, August Luce Nunez, in October 2012. Nunez shares a close family bond with his wife and child while balancing his ongoing acting and voice commitments.

Career Highlights



Nunez rose to prominence playing accountant Oscar Martinez on the NBC sitcom The Office. His portrayal earned him two Screen Actors Guild Awards as part of the ensemble cast and established his reputation for subtle comedic delivery.





He expanded his film portfolio with notable supporting roles in comedy feature films. Nunez appeared in the hit film The Proposal and later starred in television projects including Benched, People of Earth, and State Farm commercial campaigns.

Signature Quote



“I think comedy comes out of real life, and the funnier it is, the more grounded in truth it usually is.”