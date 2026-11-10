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I’ve Spent Years Perfecting Ornamental Tattoos, And Here Are 30 Of My Favorite Pieces
Art & Design,Tattoo ArtNOV 10, 2026

I’ve Spent Years Perfecting Ornamental Tattoos, And Here Are 30 Of My Favorite Pieces

Ozgun OzturkEglė Tenikytė
Ozgun Ozturk and Eglė Tenikytė
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Step inside Istanbul’s Rüstem Pasha Mosque and you’ll find walls covered in Iznik tiles painted with tulips, depicted on an Iznik tile from the Rustem Pasa Mosque, Istanbul, 1563, a flower that had become a common motif on Iznik ceramics by the 1530s. None of those patterns is the “main subject,” yet without them the space would feel bare. I think about that a lot when I tattoo.
Ornamental tattooing draws on a long line of traditions, from Islamic tessellations, Celtic knotwork, Vedic yantras to mandalas, and as a modern tattoo style, it emerged prominently in the 2010s, when artists began sharing intricate geometric work with the world online. At studio in Cihangir I use it to complete a design rather than simply decorate it: a portrait gets a medallion-like frame, a tulip gets a tiled backdrop, and an angel on the shoulder gets rings that follow the curve of the joint.
The tools themselves are simple: thousands of carefully placed dots for depth, fine lines for delicacy, and mirrored symmetry for calm. Used well, they make a tattoo feel as if it was always meant to sit exactly where it does. Here are 30 of my favorite pieces that show how.
More info: Instagram

#1 Classical Sculpture Bust And Frame

Forearm ornamental tattoos showcasing a classical statue portrait framed by fine shading.
Evoking classical sculpture, this bust gains a timeless look from its ornamental frame and background texture.
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12points

Long before ornament became a tattoo style, it was a visual language shared across the world. Sacred geometry has appeared in art and architecture across cultures for millennia (Islamic tessellations, Celtic knotwork, Vedic yantras), while mandalas trace back to Hinduism and Buddhism, where mandalas were used as spiritual symbols representing the universe. On the skin, pattern runs just as deep. The English word “tattoo” comes from the Polynesian word tatau, which Captain James Cook brought back to England after his 1771 voyage, and in Tonga, warriors were inked with geometric patterns, triangles, bands, areas of solid black, from the waist to the knees.

The modern ornamental style took shape much more recently. In the 1990s, London artist Xed Le Head, known as the “Dotfather”, helped turn dotwork into a style of its own, building shading one tiny dot at a time. Geometric tattooing followed: as a modern tattoo style, it emerged prominently in the 2010s, when the rise of Instagram gave geometric tattooers a global platform. Today’s ornamental work borrows from all of these traditions at once, from ancient temple walls to the tattoo studios of London. 

#2 Baby On A Crocodile Composition

Detailed ornamental tattoos featuring a sleeping baby on an alligator with tile patterns on a leg
Two contrasting elements meet in this design, and the geometric tile pattern in the background gives it both balance and a character all its own.
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10points

#3 Floral Work Inside A Window

An ornamental tattoo on an upper arm featuring a lily flower framed by an intricate geometric arch pattern.
Set within a traditional window shape, the flower takes on a painterly quality thanks to the symmetrical texture behind it.
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7points

#4 Angel And Radial Composition

Powerful archangel illustration surrounded by geometric ornamental tattoos on a male shoulder.
Curving perfectly along the shoulder, the angel feels fully integrated thanks to the geometric rings around it and the ornamental texture below.
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7points

#5 Fish And Flowing Tile Texture

Forearm with a detailed tuna fish tattoo over fine lace background patterns, highlighting unique ornamental tattoos.
The tile pattern following the shape of the fish captures the fluidity of water and carries that underwater feeling onto the skin.
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7points

#6 Black Panther, Hourglass, And Bird Composition

Surreal ornamental tattoos combining an owl eye, flying bird, hourglass, and script on a sleeve.
Made up of fragmented images, this piece relies on the fierce black panther and the ornamental elements to tie everything into one powerful narrative.
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5points

#7 Red Moth And Frame Composition

Red moth tattoo on an arm framed by fine lines and geometric accent patterns as part of ornamental tattoos design.
With its bold red tones, the moth becomes a striking focal point, set off by the simple frame lines behind it.
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5points

#8 Geometric Lines And Pattern Composition

Leg ornamental tattoos combining a detailed octopus with fine geometric shapes.
Pairing sharp geometric shapes with finely crafted ornamental texture, this work shows how contrasting elements can create order and harmony.
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4points

#9 Street Lamp And Ornamental Corners

Victorian vintage lantern tattoo on an arm surrounded by precise geometric and delicate ornamental tattoos patterns.
The ornamental corners beneath the intricate street lamp anchor the design and complete it beautifully.
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4points

#10 Mermaid And Flowing Details

A fine line ornamental tattoo of a detailed mermaid surrounded by decorative mandala patterns.
Decorations that trace the natural lines of the body emphasize the mermaid’s fluid movement.
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3points

#11 Fragmenting Ornamental Dome Form

Detailed shoulder ornamental tattoos featuring intricate floral patterns and hanging jewel elements.
As the dome dissolves into small pieces toward the bottom, the design gains dynamic movement and dimension.
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3points

#12 Turkish Lamp And Geometric Pattern Composition

Intricate ornamental tattoos of a hanging decorative lamp with detailed geometric background patterns
Dotwork patterns surrounding the traditional Turkish lamp motif add depth to the central object and make it stand out clearly on the skin.
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2points

#13 Sun And Framed Motif

Fine line ornamental tattoos depicting a stylized sun symbol framed by intricate patterns on a wrist
Framed by flowing lines, the sun feels steadier and more complete thanks to the geometric texture behind it.
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2points

#14 Card And Object Composition

Creative ornamental tattoos combining an ace of spades, lantern, brain, and heart on a forearm
This piece combines several symbols and objects, and the ornamental details soften the transitions between them, turning everything into a unified whole.
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2points

#15 Deer Figure And Dot Patterns

Delicate ornamental tattoos showcasing a small spotted fawn with subtle geometric patterns on skin
The delicate motifs placed behind the fine-line deer lend the design a light, almost storybook quality.
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2points

#16 Portraits And Ornamental Frame

A delicate ornamental tattoo on a forearm displaying an artistic portrait frame, eye motif, and geometric patterns.
The ornamental border surrounding these classical portraits transforms them from a simple image into something closer to an elegant medallion worn on the skin.
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2points

#17 Back-Of-The-Hand Eye Composition

An ornamental tattoo of an eye motif inside a sunburst design on the back of a hand.
Radial ornaments shaped to the anatomy and movement of the hand amplify the impact of the eye at its center.
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2points

#18 Bird, Tulip, And Geometric Texture

A detailed ornamental tattoo on an arm featuring a bird, a red tulip flower, and intricate tile patterns.
Blending a bird and a tulip with a geometric background, this tattoo pairs a sense of movement with orderly grace.
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2points

#19 Moth, Snake, And Ornamental Patterns

Intricate collage of ornamental tattoos with a moth, snake, eye motif, and floral accents on the arm.
Different creatures share this design, and the interlaced decorations give it a graceful flow instead of letting it feel crowded.
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2points

#20 Turkish Lamp And Ornamental Lines

Detailed lantern ornamental tattoos design featuring delicate black line patterns on the upper arm.
Running vertically along the natural line of the arm, the Turkish lamp takes on the look of jewelry thanks to the ornaments at its top and bottom.
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2points
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Ozgun Ozturk
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