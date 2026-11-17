Sometime in the mid-2000s, at a wildlife park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a young orangutan named Suryia was on his way to the river with an elephant when a skinny stray hound trotted out of the trees. Suryia climbed down, ran straight over and started playing with the newcomer on the spot.

The dog was Roscoe, a bluetick coonhound nobody ever came looking for. He stayed. Within a few years, photos of the two friends had reached Oprah’s studio, a National Geographic series, a children’s book and one of the most-shared ads on the internet.



Suryia was riding an elephant down to the river when a skinny stray hound wandered out of the woods

Suryia was born at The Institute of Greatly Endangered and Rare Species, better known as Myrtle Beach Safari. He worked there as an animal ambassador, helping staff raise baby primates. One day he was heading to the water on the back of Bubbles the elephant when a painfully thin bluetick coonhound bounded out of the trees. Instead of keeping his distance, the young ape slid down and threw his arms around the newcomer, and within minutes the two were rolling in the grass. Park founder Bhagavan “Doc” Antle later recalled that the dog “looked really thin and a little lost,” so the team fed him. Roscoe repaid the kindness by following them straight through the gate.

Nobody ever claimed Roscoe, so he moved in and became Suryia’s full-time walking, swimming and wrestling partner

Staff called around looking for an owner, but no one came forward, so Roscoe stayed for good. From then on, the new roommates spent a few hours together every day swimming, wrestling and taking walks, with Suryia proudly holding the leash himself. The orangutan happily shared his monkey biscuits, but he never got anywhere with bananas. One photo from their picture book shows Roscoe flatly refusing the fruit. On lazier afternoons, they skipped the walk and hitched a ride on Bubbles instead.

According to the park’s founder, the dog gave Suryia the kind of cuddles other orangutans just didn’t

Antle had a simple theory about why the friendship worked. Speaking to NBC News back in 2009, he guessed that sheer hunger pushed Roscoe past his fear of “the big, hairy, redhead kid.” Once Suryia started hugging him and rolling around with him, the hound seemed to decide he was in good hands. What really sealed the bond was Roscoe’s temperament. Calm and easygoing, he loved being touched, held and squeezed, and he didn’t mind being chased, fed and fussed over at all. That made him the ideal companion for a young ape with plenty of affection to give. According to Antle, Suryia couldn’t get that kind of physical closeness from other orangutans, but he found it in a scruffy stray who was more than happy to soak it up.

The pair became internet celebrities and even landed spots on Oprah and National Geographic

The friends’ big viral moment came in 2009, when photographer Barry Bland’s shots of them spread across the internet. A video of the two swimming and goofing around became a YouTube hit around the same time.

TV soon caught on. Suryia and Roscoe were featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show in an episode about amazing animal friendships. National Geographic Channel also included them in its series Unlikely Animal Friends.

Suryia and Roscoe aren’t alone, and experts say young, social animals are the most likely to form bonds like theirs

The animal kingdom is full of friendships that make no sense on paper. One of the most famous started in Kenya, where a baby hippo named Owen lost his family in the 2004 tsunami and promptly adopted an elderly tortoise as his new best friend. According to experts, these bonds usually have a few things in common. Young animals are naturally curious and open to almost anyone, and a warm, soft body to snuggle up to goes a long way. Friendships also tend to last when both animals are social by nature, which explains a lot about an affectionate ape and a dog who loved nothing more than a good hug. Take away the daily struggle for food and safety, and the old rules about who’s supposed to chase whom start to fade.

Scientists are careful not to call it love in the human sense, but anyone who has seen Suryia leading Roscoe around might beg to differ. Perhaps that’s why stories like theirs keep spreading. We’re social creatures too, and somewhere in a hug between an orangutan and a stray hound, we recognize our own need to find someone who’s happy just to have us around.