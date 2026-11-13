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40 Times Animals Stole The Spotlight, Shared By Pure Street Photography
Photography & Digital Art,Art & DesignNOV 13, 2026

40 Times Animals Stole The Spotlight, Shared By Pure Street Photography

HidrėlėyEglė Tenikytė
Hidrėlėy and Eglė Tenikytė
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Every street photographer knows the feeling: you wait twenty minutes for the perfect passerby, and then a pigeon wanders in and steals the shot. Animals never pose, ignore every direction, and couldn’t care less about your composition, which is exactly what makes them irresistible on camera.
Dimpy Bhalotia and Kamal Kumaar Rao started Pure Street Photography in 2020. Six years later, it runs awards, grants, and exhibitions, and has a membership that spans the globe. Its annual competition is growing fast. This year’s edition pulled in 1,582 entries from 50 countries, and the winning work goes on show at Jaipur’s Jawahar Kala Kendra on November 20.
Next year, animals get a spotlight of their own, with a new Animal category joining Colour and Black & White in the 2027 awards. “Street photography begins with honesty,” Bhalotia says, and no dog has ever faked a smile for the lens. Some of these moments will make you laugh, some might melt your heart a little, and a few prove that the most interesting locals aren’t always human.

#1

Pure street photography featuring a stylish cat wearing sunglasses and a gold chain.
joanna_madloch
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16points

#2

Black and white pure street photography of a small cat walking through a single ray of light in a dark room.
eastman_chhakchhuak
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12points

#3

Pure street photography of a fluffy white cat looking out from a backpack bubble window at a subway platform
dgold911
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11points

#4

A young boy sitting on concrete steps looking at a small puppy in a pure street photography style photo.
Clemens Kalischer
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11points

#5

Pure street photography of a cute dog wearing purple heart sunglasses sitting in a bicycle basket.
joanna_madloch
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11points

#6

Close-up street photography of a blue-eyed cat peering behind a wall, perfectly split down the middle.
marti.takahashi
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11points

#7

Pure street photography capture of a cat wearing a tie and cap in a busy public space
kenls_monochrom
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10points

#8

Pure street photography of a fluffy Old English Sheepdog sitting beside a woman outdoors
sonyanewellsmith
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10points

#9

Pure street photography showing dark horses nuzzling each other in a snowy mountain landscape.
onceuponagabe
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9points

#10

A large seagull standing on an outdoor picnic table near a man eating in a pure street photography moment.
monika_mahrez
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9points

#11

Pure street photography capture of pigeons perched in the broken glass panes of an old window.
gun_eat
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8points

#12

A happy young monk laughing with a flower while playing with a puppy in a pure street photography shot.
giovannaphotography
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8points

#13

Dramatic black and white pure street photography close-up portrait of a scruffy dog with wet fur.
vesisst_4
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8points

#14

Pure street photography showing a stray dog barking at a line of riot police officers in full gear
pure.street.photography
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3points

#15

Street photography of a woman seated outdoors talking on her phone while a black cat sleeps at her feet.
shotbyshruti
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3points

#16

Street photography showing a dog riding on a motorcycle with its owner in front of a double-decker bus.
Tony O Shea
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3points

#17

Woman carrying egg cartons pushing a white dog in a stroller, captured in pure street photography.
dmdilling
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3points

#18

Pure street photography of a playful dog photobombing in an alleyway with a cat sitting nearby.
onceuponagabe
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3points

#19

Pure street photography of two relaxed cats resting together on a cushioned chair.
mustafaekener_photography
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2points

#20

Pure street photography capturing two golden retrievers hanging out outside a doorway.
paulvanwalree
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2points
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Hidrėlėy
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