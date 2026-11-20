Oliver Sykes

6 ft 1 in (185 cm)

$5 million, 2026 est.

British

November 20, 1986

Ashford, UK

40 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Oliver Sykes?



Oliver Sykes is a British singer and songwriter known for his versatile vocal performance. As the frontman of Bring Me the Horizon, he helped steer modern heavy music into global pop culture through bold artistic shifts.





Sykes achieved widespread fame after Bring Me the Horizon released their debut album Count Your Blessings. The group later achieved massive mainstream success with Sempiternal, cementing his creative legacy in alternative rock.

Early Life and Education



Born in Ashford, Oliver Sykes moved abroad before returning to England with his parents. His mother Carol and father Ian encouraged his creative interests as he began recording amateur hip-hop tracks under various pseudonyms during his teenage years.





He attended Stocksbridge High School, where his artistic talents flourished alongside like-minded musicians. Drawing inspiration from hardcore punk and metal, Sykes formed his first bands in the school cafeteria while simultaneously crafting graphic art for local concerts.

Notable Relationships



A series of high-profile romances has marked the personal life of the English frontman. He was previously married to tattoo artist Hannah Snowdon, but the couple separated after a brief marriage that drew intense public interest.





He later married Brazilian model Alissa Salls in a ceremony held in South America. The couple has shared glimpses of their artistic life together online, maintaining a steady domestic partnership across both England and Brazil.

Career Highlights



Within alternative rock, Bring Me the Horizon achieved huge global popularity with headline albums. The band scored multiple chart-topping records, earned two Grammy Award nominations, and filled major arenas during worldwide concert tours.





Beyond music, Sykes launched the successful streetwear brand Drop Dead Clothing in Sheffield. He expanded his business portfolio by founding a vegan bar and restaurant, while also collaborating with video game producers on soundtrack projects.

Signature Quote



“I think it's important to remember that whatever you are going through, someone else has been through it too, and you can get through it.”