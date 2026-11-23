Oded Fehr

6 ft 1 in (185 cm)

$4 million, 2026 est.

Israeli

November 23, 1970

Tel Aviv, Israel

56 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Oded Fehr?



Oded Fehr is an Israeli actor celebrated for his commanding screen presence and sharp intensity. His fluid work across major blockbusters and television dramas established him as a compelling, versatile character lead in Hollywood.





He rose to prominence as the fierce warrior Ardeth Bay in the blockbuster film The Mummy. The iconic role launched his international career, and he is known for his signature dark features.

Early Life and Education



Creative discipline filled the Tel Aviv home where young Fehr grew up. His mother worked as a daycare supervisor while his father pursued geophysics, instilling a strong work ethic before he served in the navy.





A brief drama class in Germany sparked his desire to perform on stage professionally. He later trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, honing classical techniques that prepared him for major screen auditions.

Notable Relationships



A long and stable marriage defines the personal life of the screen actor. He married Rhonda Tollefson after meeting her at an opera performance in Los Angeles.





The couple shares three children, Atticus, Finley, and Azelie, with whom they reside in California. They continue to balance family life while supporting his ongoing acting commitments across film and television.

Career Highlights



Action franchises established Fehr as a recognizable face in cinematic genre storytelling. He played Carlos Olivera across multiple Resident Evil films, bringing military grit to the horror series while starring as Ardeth Bay in The Mummy franchise.





Television roles expanded his reach across iconic science fiction and fantasy properties. He portrayed Admiral Charles Vance in Star Trek: Discovery, played the demon Zankou in Charmed, and voiced Doctor Fate in animated series like Justice League Unlimited.

Signature Quote



“I think if you play a character that is fearless, then it is boring.”