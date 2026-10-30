Instead of swooning over Tyriq Withers , netizens hotly discussed his grooming habits after his recent pictures went viral.

The 28-year-old Hollywood hearthrob was featured in People’s 2026 Sexiest Man Alive issue . And of course, it came with a catch.

The internet inspected every little detail about him from top to bottom, giving him an extra dose of sass and scrutiny.

Highlights Tyriq Withers landed in People's Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Netizens fixated on the actor's grooming habits after pictures went viral.

The Hollywood heartthrob said he's been having "a year of firsts."

The actor said he wants a “rich” life with children and designer bags.

Tyriq Withers landed in People's Sexiest Man Alive issue and candidly spoke about his career high

Tyriq Withers gave fans a glimpse into his everyday life during his chat with People for their 2026 Sexiest Man Alive issue

He candidly spoke about “trail mix,” “the beach,” and “walking with a friend” being on his list of things that make him “happiest.”

Going to therapy twice a week is also something he does, maintaining a “love-hate relationship with his therapist.

While the actor was busy opening up about his life, netizens found themselves distracted by something else: his viral photos.

The actor's chiseled features and physique gave viewers plenty to admire, but some fixated on his grooming habits

His toenails, in particular, had many questioning why the Him actor hadn't taken care of them before posing for the camera.

“Why would they not clip his toenails?” one asked before adding that it’s “the first thing I noticed.”

Netizens zoomed in on the actor's toenails, questioning why he hadn't trimmed them before the photoshoot

“Because that’s not their job. He should have done that because basic hygiene,” one said, while another wrote, “Kinda feels like his responsibility idk”

Not everyone, however, was bothered by the toenails . One admirer even volunteered to take care of them, saying: “I will clip them for him”

“Yall be looking for ANYTHING to complain bout,” another wrote.

Others weren’t too forgiving, saying: “That just ruined the entire shoot for me.”

Withers said he’s been having a “year of firsts” as he steadily climbs the Hollywood ladder

Withers has been enjoying a career high, steadily making his way up the Hollywood ladder after his breakout appearance in Atlanta in 2020.

He has since starred in films like the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot and Jordan Peele's Him .

His most recent project was the March romance film Reminders of Him .

The actor expressed his gratitude for all the experiences he’s been having lately.

“Between all the press and premieres and films coming out, it’s been a year of firsts,” he said.

“I’m just extremely grateful,” he continued. “Hopefully we can just keep this train going.”

During the interview with People , Withers shared plenty about his personal life, including what his ideal date night would look like.

“I pick you up. Make sure you’re wearing a sweatsuit and we go get lunch, your favorite restaurant, boom, after lunch we go paintball and we’re on opposite teams,” he said.

“And then if you beat me, we can continue this relationship. If I beat you, we can assess. What if we went and wrestled some pigs?” he continued.

The Him actor spoke about his personal life, including his picture of the perfect first date

When asked what he considers the sexiest part of a woman, the actor had a very thoughtful answer.

“I think the sexiest part about a woman is the resilience in a world where it’s not built for the advantages of a woman,” he said. “I surround myself with strong women.”

Withers seemed to be in a happy place as he spoke about his career, and he had a particular vision for what he hoped life would look like in a decade.

“Hopefully I’m still kicking. I want to be happy and keep pouring into my creative, storytelling bag,” he said.

The rising star’s goals included having a “mini-me” in the future

The actor wanted a “full life,” which even included having a “little mini-me, maybe two, three or four.”

“Hopefully my rich-person life starts to hit by then, but not only financially…rich in friendship, rich in family — and rich in designer bags,” he added.

This year, People gave the crown of the Sexiest Man Alive to Noah Wyle, best known for portraying Dr. John Carter in the NBC medical drama ER.

He currently stars in The Pitt as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch.

“Those toenails are gnarly,” one said, while another asked, “Where was his stylist??”