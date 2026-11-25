A video that went viral in late November 2026 exposed a White woman’s hostile behavior toward a Black male street vendor in New York City.

The short footage, which has amassed millions of views since surfacing online, shows an unidentified woman vandalizing the man’s sidewalk display as witnesses filmed the scene.

However, according to social media reports, she ended up paying for her actions sooner than many expected.

Highlights A video recently surfaced online of a White woman attacking a Black street vendor and vandalizing his shop in New York.

The woman reportedly faced “karma” soon, leaving the internet divided over law enforcement’s priorities.

Many people defended her actions, claiming the man was selling counterfeit designer knockoffs.

“Karma remains undefeated. She got what she deserved,” one netizen commented.

A woman attacked a Black street vendor in NYC and kicked things off his shop

In the video, the woman is seen kicking merchandise off the Black man’s sidewalk display of purses and other accessories, sending it flying over an onlooker’s head.

She then tore through the other items and started chucking them onto the street.

When the man tried to retrieve the products from the road, she attacked him with her shoe and nearly hit his head as he defended himself.

Atlanta Black Star, the New York Police Department ( According to, the New York Police Department ( NYPD ) arrived at the scene and detained the woman before escorting her to a patrol car with her hands cuffed behind her back.

It is unclear from the video what the dispute was about, or whether the woman was initially a customer at the vendor’s makeshift stall.

Unverified social media posts described the bags he was selling as suspected counterfeit or knockoff designer handbags.

The video split the internet, with one NYC Councilwoman picking a side

The internet was divided over the alleged outcome of the incident, with debate ensuing over unlicensed street vending and law enforcement priorities.

Most claimed that the police did the right thing by detaining the woman, while others complained about the man allegedly committing an “illegal” act.

“She f**ked around and found out,” one user commented. Another said, “I hope she is made to pay the Court a financial fine for her disgraceful behavior.”

A third commented, “I hate that no one tried to stop her.” Some responded that people might have been worried she was “high and armed.”

A few said she seemed to be suffering from mental illness : “She looks schizophrenic.”

“I would’ve been the bystander that punched her right in her face, knocking out a few teeth to show her how real New Yorkers get down,” one said.

“This is beyond comical. The guy selling bootleg purses goes free, and the woman goes to jail,” said one person on this side of the argument. Another wrote, “Selling counterfeit garbage. She did the right thing.”

One fired back, “If Westchester Karen didn't like the guy selling copies of designer bags, she should file a complaint. Kudos to the NYPD for doing its job.”

Republican NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino, representing District 19 of Queens, also wrote on social media, “The (likely illegal) criminal selling fake handbags on 5th Avenue is apparently the victim here. He’s the one the system protects now.”

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said street vendors are a “community to support”

Street vending has been a part of NYC’s culture for a long time.

According to a 2024 analysis by the Immigration Research Initiative, about 23,000 street vendors operate in the city across the five boroughs, including 20,500 food vendors and 2,400 who sell merchandise.

After being sworn in as NYC mayor, Zohran Mamdani announced a new office of street vendor services, run by activist Carina Kaufman-Gutierrez, who spent years trying to fix the city’s street vending issues.

Among the body's objectives is reducing bureaucratic red tape, helping vendors obtain permits and understand the rules governing street vending, and coordinating with brick-and-mortar businesses to keep sidewalks clear and support fair competition.

“Our street vendors are not a problem to solve — they are a community to support. They feed us, they employ us, and they give our streets life at every hour.” Mamdani said in the press release.

“With this office and with Carina’s leadership, we will fundamentally transform the relationship that street vendors have with the City.”

"What is wrong with people," one user commented