Jensen Huang is back in charge of NVIDIA, just 11 days after stepping down amid a scandal involving infidelity, reports of alleged workplace affairs, and national security concerns.

The board’s sudden decision has left many people questioning how quickly one of the world’s most powerful tech executives was welcomed back.

For some netizens, this is another example of how men can escape professional consequences despite their personal conduct.

Highlights Jensen Huang is back as NVIDIA CEO just 11 days after stepping down amid admitted infidelity and reports of alleged workplace affairs.

“Men can do literally the worst and still have a career unscathed,” one frustrated netizen wrote after the board's surprise decision.

Despite his reinstatement, NVIDIA's investigations into the controversy and national security concerns are far from over.

“I am so tired of this. Men get away with anything!” one frustrated commenter wrote.

NVIDIA’s Board of Directors unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang just 11 days after he resigned amid a heated scandal

NVIDIA announced in a public statement on November 23 that its board had unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as president, CEO, and a board director, effective immediately.

According to the statement, the board had received input from senior levels of the US government and was confident that Huang’s return posed no national security risk.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners, and customers,” board chair Harvey C. Jones said.

Jones added that the board “had confidence in Jensen” and looked “forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company.”

He will remain chairman, while Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO during Huang’s absence, will continue as NVIDIA’s chief financial officer.

Following the announcement, Jensen also released a statement through NVIDIA Newsroom.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” he said.

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process… I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support.”

Huang concluded, “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

Netizens question how quickly the company welcomed Huang back as several reported investigations continue

The announcement marked a dramatic reversal from November 17, when Jones reportedly said the board “did not intend to reinstate” Huang.

Despite the board's unanimous decision, Jensen’s reinstatement did not convince everyone .

Some people mocked the company's decision, while others argued it reflected a wider double standard when powerful men face misconduct allegations.

“Indecisive a** company omg he finna have an affair w his secretary,” one person wrote.

Another joked, “He just wanted a week off and didn’t know how to ask.”

A third user said, “It was the only chance the company had to survive. He would’ve started his own company and would’ve had many people wanting to invest.”

“MEN CAN DO LITERALLY THE WORST & still have a career unscathed. Men privilege is so real,” another person complained.

Someone else joked, “Bro just wanted a few days off to play GTA 6 .”

Others commented, “Only in America, bro is back.”

Still, Huang's return does not mean the controversy is over.

NVIDIA confirmed that its independent board committee will continue investigating reports that he was targeted by a “foreign intelligence effort,” and Jensen has agreed to cooperate fully.

The company has also established a National Security and Export Control Committee, made up entirely of independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

Reports of multiple alleged affairs and concerns over his honesty sparked controversy before his resignation

It is also searching for a chief compliance officer to oversee company-wide compliance and report to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

NVIDIA said it “will continue to cooperate with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.”

Huang’s resignation on November 12 followed a series of reports about his personal relationships and their potential implications for NVIDIA.

One of the most serious controversies involved Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and senior executive at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed International.

According to multiple reports, US intelligence officials suspected she had links to China's Ministry of State Security while she was allegedly romantically involved with Huang.

Megaspeed had also come under scrutiny over allegations that it helped divert restricted NVIDIA AI chips to Chinese entities.

US authorities reportedly began investigating whether the company violated export controls.

However, the espionage allegations remain under investigation, and suspicion does not establish that Alice acted as a spy.

The controversy intensified after The New York Times reported on November 11 that Jensen had allegedly been involved with Kimberly Powell, NVIDIA’s vice president of healthcare, who reportedly reported directly to him.

The report cited five people who had worked at the company.

A separate report after Huang’s resignation also alleged that he had been involved in an intimate relationship with another NVIDIA employee.

The reported relationship with Powell raised questions about potential violations of the company's workplace policies.

The 63-year-old admitted to being “unfaithful” to his wife and said he “took full responsibility for the hurt [he] caused”

As the controversy grew, Jensen addressed his personal conduct in a November 8 message published on NVIDIA Newsroom, admitting that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

He wrote , “I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

“Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.”

He also apologized to his colleagues, the board, partners, and shareholders, saying he had “fallen short of the responsibility” that came with leading NVIDIA.

Regarding the national security concerns raised in media reports, he said the board “has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company.”

Five days after his resignation, Huang issued another statement, acknowledging that he had not lived up to the company's standards and had created problems for the board.

He said, “I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life.”

“I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation.”

At the time, he also said he had received calls from employees, investors, business partners, and customers asking him to return , adding that he would be honored to do so if the board believed it was the right decision.

“Seriously, such a joke! People get fired from their jobs every day for reasons that Don’t jeopardize US security,” fumed one netizen