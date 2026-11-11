Nvidia CEO’s Scandal Deepens As New Report Claims He Had Another Affair With An Executive Directly Under Him

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing yet another controversy after a bombshell report alleged that the billionaire had a second extramarital relationship , this time with a high-ranking executive working directly under him.

The 63-year-old tech mogul, who recently apologized to his wife of more than 40 years after admitting to an affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of espionage, reportedly also became romantically involved with Kimberly Powell , Nvidia's 48-year-old vice president of healthcare.

Highlights Five former Nvidia employees alleged that CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, a married executive who reports directly to him.

The pair were reportedly seen behaving affectionately at a California hotel, where Huang's security personnel allegedly offered a witness an NDA.

Nvidia's board is reportedly considering Huang's removal as CEO as shareholder pressure mounts.

The alleged relationship was known to several people within the company, with one particularly revealing incident taking place during a technology conference in March.

Both executives are married to other people.

Jensen Huang allegedly had a relationship with a high-ranking executive who reports directly to him

The latest allegations emerged on November 11, when The New York Times’ reporters Ryan Max, Tripp Mickle, and Georgia Gee published an investigation based on interviews with five people who had worked at Nvidia.

The sources, who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the information, claimed Huang had maintained an extramarital relationship with Powell, a longtime company executive.

Unlike the earlier scandal involving Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman employed by an Nvidia customer, the new allegations involve someone working directly within the company's leadership structure.

Powell reports to Huang, placing their alleged relationship under scrutiny because of the potential conflict of interest between a CEO and an executive whose career he could influence.

According to the five sources, the relationship had already been discussed among employees before it became public.

The newspaper also uncovered details of an incident during Nvidia's annual GPU Technology Conference, better known as GTC.

The event, held in San Jose, California, in March 2026, brought together technology executives and researchers to discuss developments in artificial intelligence.

Powell participated in the conference, delivering a presentation about the potential of AI to accelerate breakthroughs in healthcare and biology.

Her presentation reportedly included cartoon depictions of Huang.

However, it was an encounter away from the conference stage that attracted the attention of witnesses.

Huang and Powell were reportedly caught being affectionate at a California hotel

During the March conference, several Nvidia executives gathered at a nearby San Jose hotel for business meetings.

According to two former employees interviewed by The New York Times , Huang and Powell were seen behaving affectionately inside the building.

A bystander reportedly noticed their interaction and began recording it on a cellphone.

The incident allegedly caught the attention of Huang's security personnel.

Three people briefed on what happened told the newspaper that security officers approached the person holding the phone and separated them from the surrounding group.

They then allegedly offered the witness an opportunity to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA).

However, the circumstances surrounding the reported offer remain unclear, including whether the bystander accepted it or received anything in exchange.

The New York Times also acknowledged that it had not obtained or viewed the alleged recording. Nvidia, on the other hand, declined to provide a statement to the newspaper, while Powell did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

Kimberly Powell has spent nearly two decades building her career at Nvidia

Powell is far from a minor employee within the technology company.

She joined Nvidia in 2008, approximately 15 years after Huang co-founded the business, and has held several increasingly prominent positions.

According to Nvidia's website, she initially joined the company to help establish its graphics processing units as a computing platform for medical imaging equipment.

Before arriving at Nvidia, she had worked in engineering and product management for diagnostic imaging systems.

She holds an electrical engineering degree from Northeastern University.

In 2016, Powell was promoted to senior director of artificial intelligence business development, according to her LinkedIn profile.

By late 2017, she had been appointed vice president of healthcare with her responsibilities expanding to overseeing Nvidia's worldwide healthcare business, including the use of accelerated computing in medical research.

Throughout her tenure, Powell has represented Nvidia at major industry events, including a recent technology gathering in Aspen, Colorado, in June 2026.

Similar incidents have resulted in the firing of major executives in other companies

Nvidia's corporate policies instruct employees to avoid situations that could compromise their professional judgment.

Its code of conduct specifically tells workers to “avoid situations where our actions create conflict,” including circumstances involving “ personal relationships .”

The company also states that it “promptly investigates reports of misconduct.”

Although the policy does not automatically establish that the alleged relationship violated company rules, many major American corporations maintain restrictions concerning intimate relationships between managers and employees who report to them.

Such policies are intended to address situations in which professional decisions could be influenced by personal involvement.

The issue has previously resulted in the departure of prominent technology executives.

For instance, in 2018, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigned after the company learned he had maintained a relationship with an employee.

Intel described it as a “past consensual relationship” that nevertheless violated its non-fraternization policy.

Speaking to Axios on November 11, Georgetown University business ethics professor Peter Jaworski questioned whether Huang could remain in charge.

“You can't have a relationship like this with a direct report,” he said.

“Does the CEO get fired? In this situation that's probably the move to make.”

Jaworski argued that Nvidia's board should consider placing Huang on administrative leave while the allegations are investigated.

Nvidia's board is reportedly considering removing Huang as CEO

This evening (November 11) The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia's board was preparing to consider removing Huang from his position following the revelations about his two alleged extramarital relationships.

Reuters subsequently confirmed the existence of the report but said it could not independently verify the information.

The development marked a striking change from Nvidia's position just three days earlier. In its November 8 statement, the board had expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team.

A company spokesperson had also insisted that he intended to remain in charge.

“Jensen is committed to continuing to lead NVIDIA as CEO without interruption,” the spokesperson said.

But investors reacted sharply to the latest allegations.

Nvidia shares fell approximately 4% to 5% in after-hours trading following the initial reports about Powell.

The decline deepened as reports emerged that Huang's position might be under consideration, with Reuters reporting that shares were down approximately 8% in extended trading.

"Sir, a second affair has hit Nvidia," a reader wrote