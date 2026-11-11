Alleged Chinese Spy's Scandalous Past Emerges After Nvidia CEO's Affair Threatens Global Economy

Alice Huang 's name has probably been mentioned thousands of times across the internet in recent days

But while everyone seems to be talking about the woman at the center of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang 's alleged affair, there's one important detail that might have escaped their attention: she's married.

Her husband happened to be the one who introduced Alice and Jensen to each other, a connection that’s now at the center of a global scandal.

Highlights Alice Huang is married to a Chinese businessman who has known Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for years.

The husband was the one who introduced his wife to Jensen Huang about a decade ago.

He reportedly bragged about how close his wife was to Jensen to forge business connections and raise money.

Alice also made little effort to keep her closeness to Jensen a secret.

Alice Huang’s husband reportedly introduced her to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang nearly a decade ago

Alice Huang’s husband is no ordinary bystander in this saga, involving alleged espionage, billion-dollar AI chip deals, and an affair that could have major implications for global technology and national security.

Her husband’s name is Kang Wei, a prominent Chinese businessman who reportedly first met Jensen around 2010.

The two struck up business deals, with Kang buying Nvidia’s gaming chips for his business.

Kang, considered a rising star in the mutual fund sector, became the youngest fund company head to take over in China when he became the boss of Zhonghai Fund at the age of 32.

He was the founder of the private equity group Hexi Capital in 2010, and Alice reportedly joined his company about five years later.

Meanwhile, Alice worked as a journalist for about four years before pivoting into finance.

The businesswoman worked as a TV reporter for years before stepping into the world of finance

Alice was in the securities industry for about eight years, working for companies like HSBC and Citic Securities.

Her background appeared to have no experience in AI before 2023, around the time she became one of the top bosses of Megaspeed.

It is believed Kang personally knew Jensen and introduced his wife to the tech billionaire about a decade ago.

Over time, Kang and Alice allegedly began using their connection to the Nvidia CEO to expand their own business connections.

When Alice became the director of Megaspeed International, Kang was introduced as her husband to her employees and to Chinese employees.

Megaspeed did billions of dollars in business with Nvidia and was also accused of smuggling high-end chips to China, allegedly violating a U.S. export ban.

But the Singapore-based company denied any wrongdoing.

Kang flaunted his wife’s connection to Jensen to forge business connections and raise money

During meetings for Megaspeed, Kang even flaunted Alice’s connection with Jensen to raise money for their deals.

And Alice herself reportedly made little effort to keep her closeness to Jensen a secret.

The businesswoman, suspected by the U.S. of being a Chinese spy, seemingly made it a point to tell business associates about the much influence she had over the billionaire to impress potential clients.

She bragged about Jensen having dinner with her on her birthday and even sending her presents.

Alice reportedly bragged about Jensen's birthday gifts and making him show up with just a text

While at a bar in Taipei in 2024, she allegedly called Jensen “a great friend of mine” and claimed she could get him to join them, reports claimed.

She then sent him a text, and in walked the powerful tech mogul within minutes.

One witness claimed he ordered a whiskey and later left alone.

Her social media activity offered another glimpse into their apparent closeness. Alice posted numerous photographs of herself with Jensen on Chinese social media, with some reportedly taken by her own husband, Kang.

Online videos also captured her with her arm around his shoulder, gently stroking his back, and kissing him on the cheek, reports claimed.

Kang has faced millions of dollars in fines and has been investigated for alleged stock manipulation

As for Kang, he has had his own controversial history in China's financial sector.

His career has been clouded by allegations of stock manipulation involving listed companies, and he reportedly faced fines from Chinese securities regulators.

In 2018, his investment firm was fined approximately $2.6 million, while Kang was personally fined around $60,000 for violations involving undisclosed shareholdings and stock trading.

The trouble didn't end there. In 2025, his company faced another hefty fine of $350,000 for failing to disclose an insider stake in a company it acquired.

In early 2026, Kang was taken into custody amid suspicions of stock manipulation.

U.S. officials wrote a meme earlier this year about Alice and Jensen being romantically involved.

Jensen also admitted he cheated on his wife in a letter to his employees last week.

Authorities are currently investigating claims about Alice being a Chinese spy and passing information to China. But on the other side of the Pacific, Beijing has dismissed claims of her being a spy.

"What spy would be this obvious", one comment reads