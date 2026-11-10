Women Furious After Nvidia CEO’s Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Makes His Wife Target For Trolls

Years before Jensen Huang became the billionaire CEO of Nvidia , he was a 17-year-old college student trying to impress a girl by offering to help her get straight As.

That girl was Lori Huang , his future wife of more than four decades, who never complained and “took care of everything,” Jensen once said about his wife.

Details about Lori have sparked outrage online after the billionaire cheated on her with a “younger, attractive woman.”

Highlights Jensen Huang met Lori when he was 17, and they married straight out of college.

The Nvidia CEO credited his wife for taking care of their family while he built his business empire.

“She is the only person whom I feel so sorry for. Your husband cheated on you, then you are the one being ridiculed by the idiotic and immoral people online,” one commented online.

Netizens are defending Lori Huang as people mock her over her husband's alleged affair

The controversy erupted after Jensen reportedly admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy. An internal memo warned that she could pose a national security risk.

In an email to Nvidia employees, the AI boss apologized to his wife and children, acknowledging that his actions had hurt the family and damaged the life they had built together.

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” he wrote in his email.

As people learn more about Lori and the decades-long relationship they shared, many have questioned how he could betray the woman who stood by him long before his fame and extraordinary success.

Jensen and Lori first met in a freshman electrical engineering class at Oregon State University, where they were assigned as lab partners.

He was just 17 at the time, and Lori Mills was 19.

“[I was] the youngest kid in school. There were 250 students and three girls,” he previously said in a 2024 interview.

Jensen struck up a conversation with her, hoping she would be impressed by how smart she was for his age.

“I walked up to her, and I said, ‘Do you want to see my homework?’” Jensen recalled. “‘If you do homework with me every Sunday, I promise you, you will get straight As.’”

The arrangement became his way of ensuring he had a date with Lori every weekend. He also told her he would become a CEO by the time he turned 30.

They tied the knot right out of college in the year 1985 and welcomed two kids, Madison, who now works as a senior director of product marketing at Nvidia, and Spencer, a director of product management in robotics at the company.

Madison’s husband, Nico Caprez, also works at Nvidia as the vice president of global AI infrastructure growth.

The Taiwan-born business magnate met his future wife when he was a 17-year-old college student

Jensen kept his word by co-founding Nvidia at the age of 30 in 1993 after working at chip companies like LSI Logic and Advanced Micro Devices and earning his master’s degree in electrical engineering at Stanford University in 1992.

He recalled how Lori stepped up to take care of the family after their marriage so he could focus on getting his career on its feet.

“When the kids were still young, I was finishing my master's at Stanford. And so I was busy on multiple levels,” he said earlier this year on the How I Built This podcast in May.

“And yeah, I missed all their karate tournaments. I missed a lot. I missed a lot,” he added.

Building a company requires a partner who is “strong” and “amazing like my wife,” who “took care of everything, he added.

“I don't remember her complaining even one time, one nanosecond or even one instance,” he said. “That's the gift that she gave me.”

The Taiwan-born business magnate continued gushing about his wife just months before being at the center of an infidelity scandal

“I know that when I get home, Lori is still there,” he said. “Maybe it's because when I get home, I know the kids are there. Maybe I know that all of our employees are going to be here. Maybe that's as complicated as it is.”

The Nvidia boss once called meeting Lori the most important event of his life

In another interview in May with Singapore-based news channel CNA , Jensen gleefully spoke about how Lori has been with him “for a long time” and for their “whole life.”

Even with the growth of Nvidia, she’s been there every step of the way, he said before adding: “She’s been to every conference, every speech, you know, and every moment of Nvidia, she was there.”

Lori “was the most important, single event of OSU, and of my life,” he added.

People say Lori deserves better as Jensen faces backlash over his alleged affair

Netizens have been defending Lori after she was trolled online over the affair coming to light

“People mocking Jensen Huang’s wife for her looks are missing the point,” one claimed. “Lori met Jensen when he was a broke engineering student, married him before NVIDIA even existed, and stood by him for 40 years as he built his empire.”

“She was faithful and loyal,” added the same user. “Even if the mistress was more attractive, Jensen was a sc**bag for betraying his wife and kids.”

Another wrote, “She was there before the billions; now the internet is debating whether she deserves the billions. The way people talk about marriage changes when money gets involved.”

“She helped build what they have… This is tragic, tbh,” said another.

“She is the only person whom I feel so sorry for. Your husband cheated on you then you are the one being ridiculed by the idiotic and immoral people online,” read another comment. “Our world is upside-down! SAD!”

Jensen's massive fortune could take a hit if his wife files for divorce

Jensen Huang's affair could have major financial consequences if Lori decides to divorce him.

The CEO had quietly placed approximately 740 million Nvidia shares into a network of family trusts and limited liability companies, reports claimed.

However, his wife of more than 40 years could still be entitled to a substantial portion of their wealth if she decides to end the marriage.

The couple lives in California, which follows community property laws. This generally means assets acquired during a marriage are considered jointly owned and are divided equally in a divorce , unless certain exceptions apply.

“She would be entitled to 50%,” LA-based lawyer Christopher Melcher, who specializes in high-net-worth divorces, told the New York Post . “We’re a no-fault state. So evidence of infidelity is inadmissible in court and has no impact on his rights.”

September securities filings reportedly show that Jensen directly controls approximately 70 million Nvidia shares. Another 600 million shares are held through the couple's living trust and six limited liability companies.

If these assets qualify as community property, Lori could potentially claim half of the combined 670 million shares, amounting to approximately 335 million shares.

This stake would reportedly be worth around $60 billion, but the actual amount would depend on the ownership structure, applicable property laws, and whether the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

“The odds of them having a prenup are very low,” another high-profile California divorce lawyer, Robert Farzad, told the outlet.

“They met pretty young, in college, and he didn’t have anything when they met,” he added.

Another 140 million shares are reportedly held in two irrevocable trusts, and it would be more difficult to include these in a divorce settlement.

“The affair itself wouldn’t be this embarrassing if he hadn’t spent years performing how devoted he is,” one commented online