40 Nostalgic-Looking Photos Shared By Photographers On Threads

There's a certain kind of photo that stops you mid-scroll. The colors are a little warmer than real life, the light looks like late afternoon even when it isn't, and everything carries a soft haze, as if the moment happened decades ago. You know these images were taken recently, yet they feel like memories, the kind you'd find tucked inside an old photo album or catch in a single frame of a film from another era.

That feeling doesn't come from fancy settings alone. It comes from noticing the quiet details most people walk right past: sunlight falling across a kitchen table, a lone figure on an empty street, a seaside town slowly waking up. Photographers on Threads have a talent for spotting these fleeting scenes and freezing them in a way that makes ordinary life look cinematic, nostalgic, and just a little bit dreamlike.