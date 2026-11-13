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40 Nostalgic-Looking Photos Shared By Photographers On Threads
Photography & Digital Art,Art & DesignNOV 13, 2026

40 Nostalgic-Looking Photos Shared By Photographers On Threads

Aleksandra
AleksandraContent Writer
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There's a certain kind of photo that stops you mid-scroll. The colors are a little warmer than real life, the light looks like late afternoon even when it isn't, and everything carries a soft haze, as if the moment happened decades ago. You know these images were taken recently, yet they feel like memories, the kind you'd find tucked inside an old photo album or catch in a single frame of a film from another era.
That feeling doesn't come from fancy settings alone. It comes from noticing the quiet details most people walk right past: sunlight falling across a kitchen table, a lone figure on an empty street, a seaside town slowly waking up. Photographers on Threads have a talent for spotting these fleeting scenes and freezing them in a way that makes ordinary life look cinematic, nostalgic, and just a little bit dreamlike.
Put their work together, and the result is a collection that feels less like a gallery and more like stepping into someone else's daydream. Scroll down to see all 40 photos, and upvote the ones that transport you to another time!

#1

Japanese storefront lit at night as featured by Threads photographers
@luishyao
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6points

#2

A scenic misty valley and dramatic mountain range in soft sunlight shared on Threads Photographers.
@tylerwayneglass
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6points

#3

Scenic landscape photography shared by Threads Photographers showing horses grazing on mountain pastures
@bytiffanynewman
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5points

#4

Two scenes of mountain scenery featuring a hiker relaxing and clothes drying by Threads Photographers.
@bytiffanynewman
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4points

#5

Scenic mountain range view framed by a car window and side mirror from Threads Photographers.
@bytiffanynewman
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4points

#6

Dark SUV parked on a dirt path with grassy fields and mountains, shot by Threads Photographers.
@bytiffanynewman
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4points

#7

Close-up of a donkey standing in a grassy meadow with rocky mountains, captured by Threads Photographers.
@bytiffanynewman
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4points

#8

Threads photographers view of wooden motorboats cruising through a sunny Venice canal
@bytiffanynewman
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4points

#9

Sunset glow on mountain peaks reflected in a serene Alpine lake by Threads photographers
@tom_juenemann
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4points

#10

Colorful traditional Amsterdam canal houses reflecting on the water, shared by Threads photographers
@anaeisgevorkian
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4points

#11

Misty mountain landscape with unique rock earth pyramids captured by Threads photographers
@tom_juenemann
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4points

#12

Driftwood in a serene mountain lake by Threads photographers
@tom_juenemann
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4points

#13

Black and white shot of a street violinist, shared by Threads Photographers.
@melissa____mcauliffe
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4points

#14

Urban street scene in Japan captured by Threads Photographers featuring local shops and paper lanterns
@loris.drn
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3points

#15

Close-up photo by Threads Photographers featuring horses in a lush green mountain meadow
@bytiffanynewman
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3points

#16

Close-up of cholla cacti in a sunny desert landscape taken by Threads Photographers.
@bytiffanynewman
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3points

#17

Two bicycles parked in a pine forest meadow with mountain peaks by Threads photographers
@bytiffanynewman
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3points

#18

Sunlit city street with cable car tracks framed by skyscrapers, shot by Threads photographers
@luizvisuals
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3points

#19

Winding dirt path leading through a foggy, tall pine forest by Threads photographers
@tom_juenemann
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3points

#20

Snow-dusted mountain peak framed by pine trees and mirrored in a calm lake for Threads photographers
@tom_juenemann
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3points
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Aleksandra
AleksandraContent Writer