83 Posts That Prove The ’90s Were A Completely Different World

Whether you were born at the tail end of the 1990s or you were already a parent by the time that decade came around, you likely look back on that era as a special time. It was full of bold fashion, optimism, and excitement about all of the technological advancements we were starting to see.

The idea of spending every waking moment connected to the internet was absurd, and it was freeing to know that nobody had access to you at all times. And let’s not forget how amazing the media from that decade was. Some of the best films of all time came to life during the ’90s, as well as some of the best albums the world has ever heard.