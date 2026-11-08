Bored Panda
FunnyAnimalsInstallationQuizzes
83 Posts That Prove The ’90s Were A Completely Different World
Funny,New MemesNOV 8, 2026

83 Posts That Prove The ’90s Were A Completely Different World

Eligijus SinkunasAdelaide May Ross
Eligijus Sinkunas and Adelaide May Ross
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
30
0
The 1990s were an iconic decade. The films were fire, the music was incredible, and we had the perfect amount of technology in our lives. It was a much simpler time, but we had no idea how good we had it. So if you’re interested in taking a trip down memory lane, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.
We visited the 90s Rerun Instagram account and gathered some of their best posts below. From relatable memes to pics that will instantly fill you with nostalgia, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these totally rad images. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you yearn for the ’90s!

#1

A 90s movie meme featuring Brendan Fraser in The Mummy with text comparing his hairstyle to Leonardo DiCaprio.
90s.rerun
Report
7points

#2

Tweet from Blockbuster to Netflix contrasting video rental rules with modern streaming, proving the 90s were different.
90s.rerun
Report
5points

#3

A classic '90s wooden computer desk setup showing how the '90s were a completely different world.
90s.rerun
Report
5points

Whether you were born at the tail end of the 1990s or you were already a parent by the time that decade came around, you likely look back on that era as a special time. It was full of bold fashion, optimism, and excitement about all of the technological advancements we were starting to see. 

The idea of spending every waking moment connected to the internet was absurd, and it was freeing to know that nobody had access to you at all times. And let’s not forget how amazing the media from that decade was. Some of the best films of all time came to life during the ’90s, as well as some of the best albums the world has ever heard.

#4

Actors Kevin Sorbo and Lucy Lawless as Hercules and Xena in a classic 90s television show photo.
90s.rerun
Report
5points

#5

Comparison image of Brendan Fraser showcasing 90s pop culture heartthrobs.
90s.rerun
Report
5points

#6

A pair of classic brown leather fisherman sandals popular in the '90s.
90s.rerun
Report
5points

When it comes to iconic movies from the 1990s, Rolling Stone has a list of the 100 greatest ones. Some of the films they’ve placed in the top ten are Goodfellas, The Silence of the Lambs, Pulp Fiction, and Malcolm X. But others included in the top 100 are Groundhog Day, The Matrix, Toy Story, Fight Club, Rushmore, Titanic, and Clueless.

As we know, there was also some incredible, timeless music that we were blessed with during the 1990s. Some of the best albums of the era include Nirvana’s Nevermind, Cocteau Twins’ Heaven or Las Vegas, Janet Jackson’s janet., Destiny’s Child’s The Writing’s on the Wall, and Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill

#7

Meme of a man wearing a tank top normal then tied up to illustrate singing both parts of an early 2000s or 90s song.
90s.rerun
Report
4points

#8

Meme featuring Bobby Hill eating a large steak, showing funny nostalgia from the 90s.
90s.rerun
Report
4points

#9

Image of characters from the animated series Gargoyles representing popular cartoons from the 90s.
90s.rerun
Report
4points

As far as why so many of us have become so nostalgic for the 1990s, even people who weren’t even born yet during that decade, The Stand notes that the internet has played a part in it. Young people who were born in the early 2000s can see the media and fashion from that time, and they’re able to romanticize it, even though they weren’t there to experience it at the time. Plus, streaming services have provided the younger generation with the opportunity to fall in love with sitcoms and cult classics from the ’90s. 

#10

Jurassic Park meme about hiring one IT guy showing John Hammond and Dennis Nedry from the 90s.
90s.rerun
Report
4points

#11

Collage of famous pop culture figures named Steve that defined childhood in the 90s.
90s.rerun
Report
4points

#12

Classic 90s style bologna and American cheese sandwich on white bread.
90s.rerun
Report
4points

Plus, the 1990s weren’t so long ago that they’re unrelatable to young audiences today.

"There are enough similarities in those shows that the younger generation can relate to even if it is not identical to their own experience,” says Dr. Renee Middlemost, a Lecturer in Global Communication and Media in the University of Wollongong's Faculty of Law, Humanities and the Arts.

“If you look at Friends, you can see why young people are interested in that - you always want to hang on to your friends. It's also a show about negotiating life in your early 20s,” Dr. Middlemost continued. “If you watched the show the first time around, you would see how it would be dated, but those common themes continue to be popular."

#13

Comparison images of Scar from The Lion King and Hercules wearing Scar's hide, showing 90s animated movie Easter eggs.
90s.rerun
Report
4points

#14

Illustration of a cartoon bone house reminding viewers of how the 90s were a different world.
90s.rerun
Report
4points

#15

The Crypt Keeper holding a cleaver, representing spooky 90s bedtime story nostalgia.
90s.rerun
Report
4points

In general, humans love nostalgia. The University of Florida’s College of Medicine notes that nostalgia can help us build self-esteem, help us find meaning in our lives, encourage us to be authentic, and simply make us happy. A feeling of nostalgia can be triggered by many things, such as certain sensory experiences like smelling a freshly baked apple pie or the scent of a candle that’s just been blown out. Major life transitions also tend to make us feel nostalgic, as well as certain social interactions.

#16

Collage of popular clear and see-through electronics and fashion items popular in the 90s.
90s.rerun
Report
4points

#17

A meme referencing the fictional '90s Sinbad genie movie Mandela effect.
90s.rerun
Report
4points

#18

A funny 90s meme about spending money at the Scholastic Book Fair with a movie screenshot.
90s.rerun
Report
4points

According to Valentina Stoycheva, PhD, indulging in nostalgia usually stems from a yearning for our past selves, rather than a particular time or place. You might miss how carefree and joyful you felt as a child or when you were a college student living in close proximity to all of your best friends. And having certain objects or pieces of media that allow you to embrace your nostalgic side can be incredibly helpful during difficult times or major life transitions.  

#19

A funny 90s meme showing a Thomas the Tank Engine replica transported on a flatbed truck on the highway.
90s.rerun
Report
4points

#20

Classic 90s Nickelodeon show scene featuring Kel Mitchell in a bathtub full of popcorn for 90s nostalgia.
90s.rerun
Report
4points
Get more Bored Panda on GoogleSee our stories first in Search and Discover
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
30
0
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda Staff