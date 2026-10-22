North West has found a way to get people talking ahead of Halloween, but not everyone is laughing at her latest transformation .

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 13-year-old daughter recreated a reality TV star’s signature look, complete with an exaggerated prosthetic chin that quickly sparked a heated online debate.

North showed off the costume in a series of TikTok videos on Wednesday, October 21, including a side-by-side comparison with the woman she was impersonating.

Highlights North West’s Halloween costume has sparked intense backlash over its exaggerated portrayal of a physical feature.

The reality star the 13-year-old portrayed reacted to North’s transformation on her official Instagram account.

Viewers slammed the costume as “mean-spirited” and raised concerns about North’s young age and exposure to social media.

“NGL this is disrespectful . I'm sorry I don’t find amusement in mocking someone’s anatomical feature,” one critic wrote.

North West’s exaggerated Halloween costume sparks backlash over its resemblance to a reality TV star

North debuted her early Halloween costume, where she dressed up as Natalie Nunn, a reality TV personality best known for appearing on Bad Girls Club and the Baddies franchise.

Nunn has been a massive, polarizing internet meme for well over a decade.

She originally rose to fame on Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club in 2009 by shouting aggressive catchphrases like “I Run L.A.!” and starting endless chaotic fights.

Natalie is known for her naturally prominent, sharp jawline, which North attempted to recreate using a prosthetic chin.

However, the prosthetic exaggerated Nunn’s distinctive facial feature.

North shared several separate videos showcasing the costume, using different captions to lean into the joke

One post was simply captioned “Natalie Nunn,” while another read “Side by Side,” inviting viewers to compare her transformation with the reality star’s appearance.

Viewers criticize Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s parenting over North’s exposure to adult reality TV

While some viewers were impressed by North’s commitment to the costume, others felt the exaggerated feature made it less like a playful tribute and more like an attempt to ridicule Nunn’s appearance.

This is mean-spirited in my eyes,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Natalie don’t like sh*t like this, but she can’t say nothing to North.”

The controversy soon extended beyond the costume, with some viewers questioning North’s familiarity with Baddies , the reality TV franchise known for confrontational cast dynamics and physical altercations.

Many critics voiced concern over the fact that a child is actively consuming and mimicking such mature, unmoderated media.

“I’m not even kidding, why does her mom allow her to watch this sh*t?” one commenter asked.

Another wrote, “Wish the kids were still allowed to be kids, cuz why tf is she watching that sh*t.”

“Kim is 100% a weirdo for letting this happen and paying for it,” a third user claimed.

Baddies star Natalie Nunn responds to North’s viral transformation with a playful message

Another comment read, “This is what happens when you let a child run riot with unlimited money for 13 years. She shouldn't be on social media at all, her parents need to start doing their jobs.”

Others chimed in, “North West dressing up as Natalie Nunn for Halloween is absolute proof that Kim and Kanye’s daughter is being raised entirely by TikTok’s algorithm.”

Despite the criticism, the reality star at the center of the costume appeared to take it positively.



























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A post shared by Natalie Nunn (@realmissnatalienunn)





Natalie reposted one of North’s videos to her own Instagram account and responded with a message suggesting she wanted to reward the teenager for the look.

“I GOTTA GET @northwest her baddie chain now! SHE GETS A BADDIE CHAIN HAPPY HALLOWEEN MONTH!!” Nunn wrote in the caption.

North’s Halloween costume comes a day after Kim dressed as her own daughter, sparking fresh controversy online

Her reaction contrasted with the online backlash, as she seemed to embrace the joke rather than publicly object.

North’s Halloween costume controversy arrived exactly one day after Kim dressed up as her teenage daughter.

On Tuesday, October 20, The Kardashians star shared her Halloween transformation, dressing up as North in a long teal wig, goth-inspired makeup, faux dermal piercings, a black grill, and a graphic T-shirt promoting North's debut EP, N0rth4evr .

The final transformation was so spot-on that thousands of fans commented they genuinely thought it was a photo of North at first glance.

However, some online critics also took aim at Kim, accusing her of copying her 13-year-old daughter’s viral aesthetic to stay trendy.

“Is she mocking her teenage daughter?” one person asked, while another commented, “A new generation to feed off of.”

A third added, “Dressing up as your kid is pretty weird!!”

Just a day later, North seemed to upstage her mother’s tribute by posting her reality-TV-inspired costume.

“She is truly her father’s daughter, no DNA test needed! She funny as hell bc why she made her chin EXTRA long,” one netizen wrote