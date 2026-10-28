The Pitt star Noah Wyle won People Magazine ’s much-acclaimed Sexiest Man Alive title on Tuesday, October 27, but the internet responded with less applause and more collective confusion.

For many fans, the choice simply “does not track.”

Almost immediately, admirers began making their own cases for who deserved the crown instead, campaigning for everyone from Wyle’s co-star Shawn Hatosy to Josh Hartnett, Aaron Pierre, Jensen Ackles, and Theo James.

Unfortunately for those hoping to see their favorite take the top spot, public opinion only goes so far.

While fan reactions can influence the conversation surrounding the annual honor, readers do not get a direct vote on the final winner. The decision rests with a handful of magazine editors, leaving plenty of room for debate once the announcement is made.

First awarded to Mel Gibson in 1985, the title has sparked disagreements for decades, proving that choosing Hollywood’s most attractive man is rarely a decision everyone can get behind.

If anything, Wyle’s win is another reminder that “sexiest” is hardly a scientific category.