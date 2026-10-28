The Pitt star Noah Wyle won People Magazine’s much-acclaimed Sexiest Man Alive title on Tuesday, October 27, but the internet responded with less applause and more collective confusion.
For many fans, the choice simply “does not track.”
Almost immediately, admirers began making their own cases for who deserved the crown instead, campaigning for everyone from Wyle’s co-star Shawn Hatosy to Josh Hartnett, Aaron Pierre, Jensen Ackles, and Theo James.
Unfortunately for those hoping to see their favorite take the top spot, public opinion only goes so far.
Image credits: People
While fan reactions can influence the conversation surrounding the annual honor, readers do not get a direct vote on the final winner. The decision rests with a handful of magazine editors, leaving plenty of room for debate once the announcement is made.
First awarded to Mel Gibson in 1985, the title has sparked disagreements for decades, proving that choosing Hollywood’s most attractive man is rarely a decision everyone can get behind.
If anything, Wyle’s win is another reminder that “sexiest” is hardly a scientific category.
It comes down to personal taste, and the public is certainly not shy about making its preferences known.
#1 Josh Hartnett
Hartnett is a top alternative for anyone who believes the Sexiest Man Alive title should celebrate a man who has remained effortlessly attractive across multiple decades.
At 48, the former 2000s heartthrob is enjoying a convincing career resurgence, with roles in Black Mirror, Oppenheimer, M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, and Michael Showalter’s psychological thriller Verity, opposite Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson.
His biggest moment of 2026, however, remains Netflix’s Below, a six-episode miniseries set in a fog-drenched fishing village threatened by a sinister underwater creature.
Hartnett plays a grizzled fisherman and father trying to protect his hometown. The series has become a streaming hit, topping Netflix’s English-language TV chart with 45.9 million views to date.
One fan called out People Magazine’s apparent oversight, writing, “and they wanna talk to me about some d*mn ‘Noah Wayle’ when we have this at home.”
“Sexiest Man Alive to me every year since I was twelve,” another added.
At 48, the former 2000s heartthrob is enjoying a convincing career resurgence, with roles in Black Mirror, Oppenheimer, M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, and Michael Showalter’s psychological thriller Verity, opposite Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson.
His biggest moment of 2026, however, remains Netflix’s Below, a six-episode miniseries set in a fog-drenched fishing village threatened by a sinister underwater creature.
Hartnett plays a grizzled fisherman and father trying to protect his hometown. The series has become a streaming hit, topping Netflix’s English-language TV chart with 45.9 million views to date.
One fan called out People Magazine’s apparent oversight, writing, “and they wanna talk to me about some d*mn ‘Noah Wayle’ when we have this at home.”
“Sexiest Man Alive to me every year since I was twelve,” another added.
14points
#2 Shawn Hatosy
If the backlash against Wyle has an official frontrunner, it is Shawn Hatosy, who plays Dr. Jack Abbot in The Pitt.
Supporters argued that Hatosy was more desirable and better-looking than Dr. Robby, accusing People of overlooking a worthy contender.
His case gained further momentum when a fan shared a picture of the actor revisiting his army-veteran past in the latest season of the series.
“It was in the bag for Shawn Hatosy this year…bro was in a military uniform and half n*ked on The Pitt,” the fan wrote.
Another admirer, meanwhile, referenced Hatosy’s narration of a spicy audio production for Quinn, adding, “everyone with eyes knows he is superior to Noah Wyle.”
The most popular countercampaign, however, involved a fabricated People cover declaring Hatosy the real winner.
One fan wrote, “Shawn Hatosy had been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2026 because no one actually picked Noah Wyle.”
Supporters argued that Hatosy was more desirable and better-looking than Dr. Robby, accusing People of overlooking a worthy contender.
His case gained further momentum when a fan shared a picture of the actor revisiting his army-veteran past in the latest season of the series.
“It was in the bag for Shawn Hatosy this year…bro was in a military uniform and half n*ked on The Pitt,” the fan wrote.
Another admirer, meanwhile, referenced Hatosy’s narration of a spicy audio production for Quinn, adding, “everyone with eyes knows he is superior to Noah Wyle.”
The most popular countercampaign, however, involved a fabricated People cover declaring Hatosy the real winner.
One fan wrote, “Shawn Hatosy had been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2026 because no one actually picked Noah Wyle.”
Report
12points
#3 Theo James
Theo James has been a recurring name in conversations about the Sexiest Man Alive title for years, and the 2026 announcement has only intensified one question: “Why has he never won?”
The Divergent and The White Lotus star has long possessed the kind of “polished old-school Hollywood handsomeness” that seems tailor-made for magazine covers, one X user noted. The fan also praised his voice, saying it could make ordinary dialogue sound like “a stimulating ASMR.”
Calling his omission a “missed opportunity,” the user asked, “on a serious note, why hadn’t Theo James been named Sexiest Man Alive… Theo James is the sexiest man every year.”
“He’s the only name who wouldn’t attract a single question if he won,” another commenter remarked.
The Divergent and The White Lotus star has long possessed the kind of “polished old-school Hollywood handsomeness” that seems tailor-made for magazine covers, one X user noted. The fan also praised his voice, saying it could make ordinary dialogue sound like “a stimulating ASMR.”
Calling his omission a “missed opportunity,” the user asked, “on a serious note, why hadn’t Theo James been named Sexiest Man Alive… Theo James is the sexiest man every year.”
“He’s the only name who wouldn’t attract a single question if he won,” another commenter remarked.
12points
#4 Austin Abrams
Abrams is an obvious younger alternative for fans looking for a fresh face to take the crown.
The 29-year-old became a breakout favorite through Zach Cregger’s Weapons last year. His performance as James, a troubled young man who stumbles into the movie’s central mystery, established him as one of horror’s most talked-about supporting talents.
This year, Abrams stepped up further with Resident Evil, playing Bryan, a medical courier navigating a zombie outbreak.
He followed that with Whalefall, Brian Duffield’s adaptation of Daniel Kraus’s novel, in which he plays Jay Gardiner, a scuba diver swallowed by a whale while searching for his estranged father’s remains.
The back-to-back projects strengthened fans’ belief that the choice should have been straightforward.
Abrams, one admirer suggested, would be People’s 2026 pick “in a good just world.”
The 29-year-old became a breakout favorite through Zach Cregger’s Weapons last year. His performance as James, a troubled young man who stumbles into the movie’s central mystery, established him as one of horror’s most talked-about supporting talents.
This year, Abrams stepped up further with Resident Evil, playing Bryan, a medical courier navigating a zombie outbreak.
He followed that with Whalefall, Brian Duffield’s adaptation of Daniel Kraus’s novel, in which he plays Jay Gardiner, a scuba diver swallowed by a whale while searching for his estranged father’s remains.
The back-to-back projects strengthened fans’ belief that the choice should have been straightforward.
Abrams, one admirer suggested, would be People’s 2026 pick “in a good just world.”
11points
#5 Kyle Chandler
At an age when many actors quietly transition into character roles, 61-year-old Kyle Chandler entered 2026 with a major franchise makeover, playing Hal Jordan in HBO’s DC Universe series Lanterns.
The role gave fans another reason to revisit their longstanding crush on the Friday Night Lights star, who has gone from playing a football coach to a space cop.
One admirer dubbed him the ultimate “silver fox superhero.”
Another comment was more unfiltered but affectionate all the same, reading, “I wanted so badly to be his controversially young girlfriend. I’d take him to check his blood pressure and the doctor would think he is my grandfather.”
“Shame People does not share our vision,” another fan echoed.
The role gave fans another reason to revisit their longstanding crush on the Friday Night Lights star, who has gone from playing a football coach to a space cop.
One admirer dubbed him the ultimate “silver fox superhero.”
Another comment was more unfiltered but affectionate all the same, reading, “I wanted so badly to be his controversially young girlfriend. I’d take him to check his blood pressure and the doctor would think he is my grandfather.”
“Shame People does not share our vision,” another fan echoed.
11points
#6 Aaron Pierre
Aaron Pierre has spent 2026 doing exactly what the title is supposed to celebrate: becoming increasingly hard to ignore.
He starred as John Stewart in HBO’s Lanterns, bringing one of DC’s most iconic Green Lanterns to life. He also appeared opposite Margaret Qualley in Rachel Morrison’s romantic drama Love of Your Life, a film about grief and starting over that he called “a very special film.”
And if that were not enough, Pierre already has more major projects lined up.
He is set to reprise his DC role in James Gunn’s Superman follow-up, Man of Tomorrow, and has joined Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter.
“This chocolate man deserves to be the Sexiest Man Alive,” one fan blatantly declared.
“There’s no better black man out there, and People needs diversity,” another remarked, noting that the magazine last named a person of color as its winner in 2020.
He starred as John Stewart in HBO’s Lanterns, bringing one of DC’s most iconic Green Lanterns to life. He also appeared opposite Margaret Qualley in Rachel Morrison’s romantic drama Love of Your Life, a film about grief and starting over that he called “a very special film.”
And if that were not enough, Pierre already has more major projects lined up.
He is set to reprise his DC role in James Gunn’s Superman follow-up, Man of Tomorrow, and has joined Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter.
“This chocolate man deserves to be the Sexiest Man Alive,” one fan blatantly declared.
“There’s no better black man out there, and People needs diversity,” another remarked, noting that the magazine last named a person of color as its winner in 2020.
10points
#7 Alan Ritchson
“Alan Ritchson deserved to be the Sexiest Man Alive based on his biceps alone,” one fan declared.
Another argued that his appeal goes beyond his muscular build, pointing to his “funny and uncomplicated ability to carry a conversation,” as seen in his interviews.
“He has a knack for making people feel at ease despite his imposing presence,” the commenter swooned.
A third fan agreed, writing, “Alan Ritchson is alpha perfection.”
“Yes yes yes, he is the sexiest man alive,” another echoed.
Another argued that his appeal goes beyond his muscular build, pointing to his “funny and uncomplicated ability to carry a conversation,” as seen in his interviews.
“He has a knack for making people feel at ease despite his imposing presence,” the commenter swooned.
A third fan agreed, writing, “Alan Ritchson is alpha perfection.”
“Yes yes yes, he is the sexiest man alive,” another echoed.
10points
#8 Wilson Bethel
Wilson Bethel may have been a more niche internet pick for the Sexiest Man Alive title, but his supporters made sure their case had weight.
Fans created a mock cover featuring the actor in a navy-blue pullover, his arms crossed over his chest, setting off a wave of enthusiastic response online.
“What these photos do to me you have no idea,” one commenter wrote.
“He is dangerously charming,” another added.
That latter remark echoed the appeal of Bethel’s best-known character, Wade Kinsella, on Hart of Dixie.
The fan described Wade as the “troublemaker” who “says the wrong thing, causes a problem” and somehow remains the reason viewers cannot look away.
In 2026, Bethel leaned further into his irresistible villain persona, returning as Benjamin Poindexter, also known as Bullseye, in Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again.
He also led The Dead End Diner, a two-episode immersive audio romance for Quinn, voicing Max, a vigilant criminal whose strict moral code begins to unravel after he meets Josie.
“You know you shouldn’t love him, but you do,” a fan noted.
Fans created a mock cover featuring the actor in a navy-blue pullover, his arms crossed over his chest, setting off a wave of enthusiastic response online.
“What these photos do to me you have no idea,” one commenter wrote.
“He is dangerously charming,” another added.
That latter remark echoed the appeal of Bethel’s best-known character, Wade Kinsella, on Hart of Dixie.
The fan described Wade as the “troublemaker” who “says the wrong thing, causes a problem” and somehow remains the reason viewers cannot look away.
In 2026, Bethel leaned further into his irresistible villain persona, returning as Benjamin Poindexter, also known as Bullseye, in Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again.
He also led The Dead End Diner, a two-episode immersive audio romance for Quinn, voicing Max, a vigilant criminal whose strict moral code begins to unravel after he meets Josie.
“You know you shouldn’t love him, but you do,” a fan noted.
9points
#9 Tom Holland
Holland’s inclusion in the debate was less about a dignified campaign and more about fans using him as a direct counterpoint to Wyle.
To his supporters, the British actor represents youth, global recognition, and a track record of blockbuster success.
His wedding to Zendaya only added to his public profile, they argued.
“Old fugly sexiest and zionist man vs hot and s**y brit and also Spiderman and also Zendaya’s husband. They embarrassed me so bad,” a netizen wrote about People’s choice.
Another commenter went even further, calling Wyle a “used cotton swab” in comparison with Holland.
To his supporters, the British actor represents youth, global recognition, and a track record of blockbuster success.
His wedding to Zendaya only added to his public profile, they argued.
“Old fugly sexiest and zionist man vs hot and s**y brit and also Spiderman and also Zendaya’s husband. They embarrassed me so bad,” a netizen wrote about People’s choice.
Another commenter went even further, calling Wyle a “used cotton swab” in comparison with Holland.
7points
#10 Jensen Ackles
Ackles is another longtime contender whose campaign for the title never seems to fade.
The Supernatural star has been a fixture of online crush culture for nearly two decades, and his name reliably resurfaces whenever a new list of Hollywood’s most attractive men leaves him out.
A Reddit thread praised his “rugged Texas charm,” reflecting the devotion of fans who have spent years turning his interviews and Dean Winchester edits into a permanent appreciation club.
“We will get you that title someday,” one dedicated fan wrote on X.
Another refused to treat him as a mere contender, arguing, “he’s been the sexiest man alive since his 20s and hasn’t lost the title once.”
The Supernatural star has been a fixture of online crush culture for nearly two decades, and his name reliably resurfaces whenever a new list of Hollywood’s most attractive men leaves him out.
A Reddit thread praised his “rugged Texas charm,” reflecting the devotion of fans who have spent years turning his interviews and Dean Winchester edits into a permanent appreciation club.
“We will get you that title someday,” one dedicated fan wrote on X.
Another refused to treat him as a mere contender, arguing, “he’s been the sexiest man alive since his 20s and hasn’t lost the title once.”
7points
#11 Connor Storrie
Storrie became widely known last year through Heated Rivalry, in which he portrayed Ilya Rozanov.
Even as Belmont Cameli took over screens as the next hockey sensation, Garret Graham, this year, Storrie’s appeal endured.
He remained a fixture in pop culture, making appearances at events including Paris Fashion Week and the Academy Museum Gala. His looks also earned him comparisons to Julien Davinos, a fictional Dungeons & Dragons character.
All of this was enough for a fan to declare, “The sexiest man alive in my books is Connor Storrie, idc.”
Another netizen, however, suggested that Storrie might not want the title just yet, saying, “he probably didn’t want to limit himself to a s** symbol persona so early in his career.”
Even as Belmont Cameli took over screens as the next hockey sensation, Garret Graham, this year, Storrie’s appeal endured.
He remained a fixture in pop culture, making appearances at events including Paris Fashion Week and the Academy Museum Gala. His looks also earned him comparisons to Julien Davinos, a fictional Dungeons & Dragons character.
All of this was enough for a fan to declare, “The sexiest man alive in my books is Connor Storrie, idc.”
Another netizen, however, suggested that Storrie might not want the title just yet, saying, “he probably didn’t want to limit himself to a s** symbol persona so early in his career.”
6points
#12 Sterling K. Brown
“Sterling K. Brown is WAYYYY overdue for sexiest man,” one fan wrote.
Another offered a more pointed criticism for Wyle’s win, writing, “Not only did Noah Wyle steal Sterling K. Brown’s Emmy this year, but he also stole his title.”
The comment referenced Wyle’s win in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, where Brown had earned a nomination for Paradise, a post-apocalyptic political thriller.
Wyle was also accused of paying for the Sexiest Man Alive title, an allegation that has circulated since he was announced as the winner.
“He bought the spot,” one commenter claimed.
Another offered a more pointed criticism for Wyle’s win, writing, “Not only did Noah Wyle steal Sterling K. Brown’s Emmy this year, but he also stole his title.”
The comment referenced Wyle’s win in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, where Brown had earned a nomination for Paradise, a post-apocalyptic political thriller.
Wyle was also accused of paying for the Sexiest Man Alive title, an allegation that has circulated since he was announced as the winner.
“He bought the spot,” one commenter claimed.
6points
#13 Jon Bernthal
Bernthal was described online as the “dangerously intense” option, with fans arguing that the actor has built a career playing men who look as though they were made to accomplish the impossible.
One admirer pointed to his “gravelly voice” as a major part of his appeal, arguing that Bernthal was not merely a contender for the title but someone whose legacy deserved to be celebrated by having the honor “retired in his honor.”
“Sexiest man alive should be Jon Bernthal over and over every year forever,” they wrote.
One admirer pointed to his “gravelly voice” as a major part of his appeal, arguing that Bernthal was not merely a contender for the title but someone whose legacy deserved to be celebrated by having the honor “retired in his honor.”
“Sexiest man alive should be Jon Bernthal over and over every year forever,” they wrote.
2points
#14 Manny Jacinto
Manny Jacinto spent years being recognized as Jason Mendoza on The Good Place by a dedicated corner of TV fandom.
However, he became a full-blown internet heartthrob through The Acolyte in 2024, where he gave viewers a villain with sharp cheekbones.
His supporters did not need a complicated argument to put his name forward as a replacement for Wyle.
For them, his visual appeal alone was enough.
“God, he’s so fine,” one fan wrote.
“Exactly, I choose my reality. No second opinion needed here, thank you,” echoed another.
However, he became a full-blown internet heartthrob through The Acolyte in 2024, where he gave viewers a villain with sharp cheekbones.
His supporters did not need a complicated argument to put his name forward as a replacement for Wyle.
For them, his visual appeal alone was enough.
“God, he’s so fine,” one fan wrote.
“Exactly, I choose my reality. No second opinion needed here, thank you,” echoed another.
Report
2points
#15 Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan rounds out the list of stars fans would have preferred to see named People’s Sexiest Man Alive instead of Noah Wyle.
The Romanian-American actor has spent years evolving from Marvel’s Bucky Barnes into more daring, transformative roles. He earned significant acclaim for The Apprentice and has built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most versatile performers.
In 2026, Stan played Mihai Gheorghiu, a bald character in the drama Fjord, and fans quickly turned his transformation into further evidence for his case.
“The true sexiest man alive 2026 is this one here,” one admirer declared.
“Bald and still looks sexier than the sexiest man alive,” another argued.
The Romanian-American actor has spent years evolving from Marvel’s Bucky Barnes into more daring, transformative roles. He earned significant acclaim for The Apprentice and has built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most versatile performers.
In 2026, Stan played Mihai Gheorghiu, a bald character in the drama Fjord, and fans quickly turned his transformation into further evidence for his case.
“The true sexiest man alive 2026 is this one here,” one admirer declared.
“Bald and still looks sexier than the sexiest man alive,” another argued.
2points
Gabija SaveiskyteBoredPanda StaffView profile