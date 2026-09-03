Noah Baumbach

September 3, 1969

Brooklyn, New York City, US

56 Years Old

Virgo

Who Is Noah Baumbach?



Noah Baumbach is an American filmmaker known for his self-aware, dialogue-heavy dramas often set in New York City. His distinctive storytelling often explores themes of family dynamics and personal transitions.





He achieved widespread recognition with his 2005 breakthrough film, The Squid and the Whale, a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. This critical success cemented his voice in independent cinema.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Brooklyn, New York City, Noah Baumbach was immersed in a literary and cinematic household where both his father, Jonathan Baumbach, and mother, Georgia Brown, were authors and film critics. This environment cultivated his early ambition to become a filmmaker.





He graduated from Midwood High School in 1987 and later earned an A.B. in English from Vassar College in 1991. His academic pursuits further shaped his narrative approach to filmmaking.

Notable Relationships



Noah Baumbach married actress, writer, and director Greta Gerwig in December 2023, formalizing a long-standing romantic and creative partnership that began after they met during the production of Greenberg in late 2011.





He was previously married to actress Jennifer Jason Leigh from 2005 until their divorce in 2013. Baumbach shares a son, Rohmer Baumbach, with Leigh, and two sons, Harold Baumbach and another born in February 2023, with Gerwig.

Career Highlights



Noah Baumbach's career features several critically acclaimed films, including his 2005 Oscar-nominated dramedy The Squid and the Whale and the 2019 drama Marriage Story, which received six Academy Award nominations. His works are known for their insightful character studies and sharp dialogue.





Beyond his directorial efforts, Baumbach has expanded his creative footprint through significant screenwriting collaborations, notably co-writing The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and Fantastic Mr. Fox with Wes Anderson. He also co-wrote the blockbuster film Barbie with Greta Gerwig.





To date, Baumbach has garnered a Critics' Choice Movie Award, two Independent Spirit Awards, three Gotham Awards, and multiple nominations for Academy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Awards.

Signature Quote



“I always viewed life as material for a movie.”