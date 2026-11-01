NLE Choppa

6 ft 1 in (185 cm)

$5 million, 2026 est.

American

November 1, 2002

Memphis, Tennessee, US

24 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is NLE Choppa?



NLE Choppa is an American rapper celebrated for his explosive delivery and raw kinetic style. His athletic stage presence and relentless cadence helped establish him as a defining voice in modern Southern trap music.





Potts rose to global fame after his breakout single “Shotta Flow” became a viral hit. The track quickly earned multi-platinum certifications while spawning a major franchise of sequels; devoted followers nickname him Top Shotta.

Early Life and Education



Raised in Memphis, Bryson Potts grew up supported by a close family. His mother, Angela Potts, encouraged his creative ambition early on and eventually stepped in to manage his rising music career.





He attended Cordova High School, where he balanced academics with competitive basketball games. By age 14, he began freestyling with classmates after practice, shifting his primary focus toward writing lyrics and recording original songs.

Notable Relationships



Over the past decade, Potts has maintained several high-profile relationships within the music and digital creator communities. His early romance with influencer Mariah Jones drew wide social media attention, followed by a public partnership with model Marissa Da’Nae.





He shares a daughter named Clover with Jones, with whom he co-parents, as well as a son named ChoZen Wone with Da’Nae. The rapper balances active parenting duties while continuing to share occasional family milestones with his online community.

Career Highlights



Generating over ten billion global streams, Potts quickly established himself as a dominant commercial force. His debut album, Top Shotta, reached the top ten on the Billboard 200, backed by hit singles including “Camelot” and “Walk Em Down”.





He steers his independent imprint, No Love Entertainment, in partnership with Warner Records. Beyond music releases like Cottonwood 2, he expanded into lifestyle ventures by launching wellness products and curating dedicated digital content.





To date, he has secured over two dozen RIAA sales certifications across his catalog. These accomplishments reinforce his status as one of the most prolific and influential young artists in contemporary Southern hip-hop.

Signature Quote



“I want to be an inspiration to the youth, to show them that no matter where you come from, you can always change for the better.”