Nicollette Sheridan

5 ft 7 in (170 cm)

$25 million, 2026 est.

British

November 21, 1963

Worthing, UK

63 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Nicollette Sheridan?



Nicollette Sheridan is a British actress renowned for her sharp comedic timing and magnetic screen presence. Over several decades, she built an enduring television career by bringing humor, poise, and dramatic flair to every major role.





She achieved widespread fame playing Paige Matheson on the long-running primetime soap opera Knots Landing. Sheridan later captivated global viewers as the glamorous, bold Edie Britt on Desperate Housewives.

Early Life and Education



Born in Worthing, England, Nicollette grew up guided by her mother, actress Sally Sheridan. When her family moved to the United States, actor Telly Savalas became a key stepfather figure during her formative years.





She later attended Millfield School in Somerset while discovering an early passion for fashion modeling. Success as a young print model paved a direct path into her first professional television acting auditions.

Notable Relationships



A string of high-profile romances marked Sheridan's years in the spotlight. She was married to actor Harry Hamlin in 1991 and later wed Aaron Phypers, alongside an extended romance with singer Michael Bolton.





Sheridan has no children and maintains a refined distance from tabloid commentary. Following her split from Phypers, she remains single while dedicating her energy to personal film and television projects.

Career Highlights



Sheridan built a stellar television legacy through prominent roles on major hit series. She starred in 179 episodes of Knots Landing before earning a Golden Globe nomination for portraying Edie Britt on Desperate Housewives.





Beyond primetime television, she expanded her acting catalog into successful feature film comedies. Her film credits include The Sure Thing, Noises Off, and Spy Hard, before she later portrayed Alexis Carrington in the reboot series Dynasty.

Signature Quote



“I think confidence and a sense of humor are the most attractive qualities in anyone.”