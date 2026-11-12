Nicola Peltz Calls Out Trolls After Her “Weird” Post-Facial Photo Attracted Mean Comments

Nicola Peltz is no stranger to social media commentary, with discussions often revolving around her red carpet appearances and her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham.

However, the criticism she faced on November 11 concerned an entirely different subject.

The 31-year-old Holidate actress was body-shamed after sharing a picture about an aesthetic procedure, with one netizen asking her to “ stop imposing your underweight image ” on the masses.

Highlights Nicola Peltz hit back at body-shaming comments after sharing a post-facial selfie, calling some netizens “mean.”

Brooklyn Beckham had previously defended his wife after a critic called her “sickly” and urged him to “feed her.”

Scrutiny surrounding the couple has persisted since their 2022 wedding, reaching new heights after their fallout with Beckham’s parents earlier this year.

Although Peltz generally refrains from engaging with trolls, she made an exception this time, hitting back at the remarks and describing some commenters as “mean.”

Nicola Peltz addressed the backlash after her salon selfie took an unpleasant turn online

Peltz underwent a hyperbaric facial, a treatment that uses pressurized oxygen, often alongside hydrating serums, hyaluronic acid, or peptides, to plump, soothe, and revitalize the skin.

Following the treatment, the actress posed in the clinic’s purple scrubs, pulling up the fabric to reveal her midriff.

This prompted one confused netizen to ask in the comments section, “What’s showing [your] stomach off got to do with a facial?”

Another simply described the picture as “weird.”

The criticism, however, soon escalated into skinny-shaming, with several users telling Peltz to “eat.”

“With all the wealth that she has, we don’t want such representation about a female body,” a separate commenter wrote.

Peltz, however, was not without supporters, as one fan stepped in to defend her against the remarks.

“Stop body-shaming her and other people. Are you all perfect?” they asked.

That was when the actress decided to respond in her defense.

“Thank you,” she wrote, before adding, “some people are actually so mean. ”

The fan then shared that she had been a target of fat-shaming for some time, leading Peltz to offer her some reassurance.

“You’re beautiful, you’re perfect,” the actress replied.

Peltz subsequently thanked the fan again for her support, writing, “Your comments are so kind, I read them, and it means a lot to me.”

This, notably, was not the first time the actress had found herself on the receiving end of remarks about her weight.

Brooklyn Beckham had stepped in when similar criticism surfaced months ago

Beckham shared an Instagram Reel showing himself making a cottage pie on August 26.

Although Peltz did not appear in the video, one netizen still took the opportunity to comment on her weight under the post.

The critic called the actress “ sickly, ” urging Beckham to “feed her.”

Beckham responded sharply, writing, “Don’t ever talk about my wife. She’s absolutely beautiful, and you should never comment on a woman’s body. It’s disgraceful.”

His response attracted considerable attention at the time, not only because it showed him standing up for his wife amid the criticism but also because some viewed it as a response to those questioning the stability of their marriage.

“And ya’ll keep saying they are heading for a divorce,” one fan quipped.

However, Beckham's public declaration of affection for Peltz did little to quiet the critics.

Halloween reignited speculation about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s split

Beckham shared a carousel of photos from his and Peltz’s Halloween celebrations on November 1.

The pair were joined by their close friend Damian Hurley.

The trio dressed up for the occasion, with Beckham sporting a Superman-inspired look, Peltz appearing as Catwoman, and Hurley twinning with her in a black leather ensemble.

One particular photograph of the group, however, attracted attention for reasons beyond their costumes.

Hurley had his arm wrapped around Peltz as the actress stood beside him, while Beckham appeared slightly behind the pair with his hands in his pockets.

The positioning led several viewers to question their body language, with some suggesting that Beckham looked like he was third-wheeling.

“The arm around another man right in front of you while you stand by her side. That’s not ok,” one X user commented.

Another was more direct in their assessment, writing, “She’s into Damian. Look how close she is leaning.”

Brooklyn subsequently removed the photograph from the carousel, a move that only attracted further scrutiny.

He later shared an Instagram Story referring to Peltz as “ my girl, ” seemingly reaffirming their relationship amid the online chatter.

However, the gesture also earned him criticism, with some branding him “so possessive and jealous.”

Previous moments had also sparked speculation about their relationship



























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Earlier in October, Beckham and Peltz's appearance at Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week led netizens to claim that the actress treated her husband like a “spare part.”

She was also branded a “ narcissist ” over a particular interaction with Beckham.

Footage from the event showed Peltz reaching towards the aspiring chef and lifting his chin, seemingly adjusting his sunglasses so she could check her reflection in the lenses.

“Only so much disrespect he can handle before he runs,” one critic predicted at the time.

"Not a bright thing to post when teenage girls look up to you," a netizen said about Peltz's photo