Nicholas Hoult’s Cryptic Exchange With Co-Star Shocks Fans After He Mentions Being A Father To “Four Children”

Nicholas Hoult has kept his family life largely out of the spotlight over the years, but recently his co-star accidentally revealed a major update about his growing family.

During a promotional interview for his upcoming film How to Rob a Bank , Pete Davidson casually let the details slip , leaving fans stunned by how successfully the actor had kept the news under wraps.

Highlights Pete Davidson let an unexpected family detail slip during a promotional interview, catching Nicholas Hoult off guard.

The revelation sparked a wave of praise for the actor's ability to keep his personal life away from public scrutiny.

Hoult has previously opened up about fatherhood, explaining why protecting his children's privacy and giving them a normal childhood matters to him.

“Nic showing other celebs you CAN keep your life private!!” one netizen reacted.

During a joint interview, Pete Davidson accidentally revealed a closely guarded secret about Nicholas Hoult's family

The unexpected revelation came during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on November 4, where Nicholas Hoult, Pete Davidson, and their How to Rob a Bank co-star Anna Sawai discussed their upcoming action-comedy.

The R-rated heist film, scheduled to hit theaters on November 13, brings the classic bank robbery genre into the digital era.

It follows a crew of social-media-savvy criminals who livestream their heists and portray themselves as modern-day Robin Hoods fighting financial corruption.

As their online fame grows, they attract the attention of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer, setting off a chaotic cat-and-mouse chase as the crew prepares for its most ambitious heist yet.

After discussing the film, the conversation turned to fatherhood when Davidson, who welcomed daughter Scottie with his former partner Elsie Hewitt in December last year, spoke about how much he had learned from Hoult.

“He's a great dad. Father of four. Four under what? 7 [years old]... which is nuts,” Pete said.

Nicholas simply nodded and responded, “Yeah,” before Davidson continued explaining how impressed he had been by his co-star's dedication to his family .

“Elsie was pregnant while we were filming and he just had his twins,” Davidson revealed. “He would fly back every weekend to go see his family, and that was very inspiring and awesome."

Fans praised Nicholas Hoult as a “good father” after his co-star revealed his growing family

“You gave a great work one. I asked you how you, like, balance it and the stress of that,” Davidson reminded him.

“What did I say?” Hoult asked.

Davidson then recalled one particular piece of advice that had stayed with him.

While people often reassure parents that young children won't remember much before they turn four or five, Hoult had offered a different perspective: “We'll remember.”

The revelation quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom were surprised that Nicholas had managed to keep the arrival of two babies under wraps.

“Lovely decent fella. Happy him and his wife do have a private life. They manage not to be photographed and in the papers every single week like some of the me me my my I'm I'm celebs,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Nicholas Hoult is a great actor! I'm sure he's an awesome Dad!”

“As long as he is being a present father and doing his part, it is okay,” a third viewer remarked.

Hoult and Bryana Holly have largely kept their relationship out of public view since they first became romantically linked in 2017.

The 36-year-old actor and wife Bryana Holly have quietly built a family together over the years

The model and actor have rarely shared details about their romance, and even their marriage went unannounced.

Hoult first publicly referred to Holly as his wife in November 2024, later suggesting that his comments had made their marital status fairly obvious .

Before Pete’s revelation, the couple was known to have two children together.

Their eldest, a son named Joaquin, was born in 2018, while their second child arrived in 2022.

They have not publicly shared the younger child's name or gender.

The twins' exact birth dates and names have also not been disclosed.

However, Davidson's comments suggest they were born while the cast was filming How to Rob a Bank , before his daughter Scottie arrived in December 2025.

Holly had seemingly offered a subtle clue earlier this year.

After facing comments about her appearance following the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March, she addressed the speculation on Instagram Stories.

“Not that anyone is owed an explanation, but this is the product of a breastfeeding mother who hasn't fed her babies in hours,” she wrote.

Hoult has previously opened up about how fatherhood changed his perspective on life

At the time, the plural reference to “babies” caught the attention of some followers.

Although Nicholas rarely discusses his children publicly, he has occasionally shared small glimpses into his experience as a father.

During a 2020 appearance on The Late Late Show , he reflected on how raising a young child had brought back memories of his own childhood.

“It's mad. It's a learning curve, isn't it? There's a lot to take in. But overall, it brings back a lot of memories of your childhood. It makes you play again, which I'm really enjoying. I'm kind of just playing trains all day. Yeah, it's great,” he said .

Moreover, during the recent interview with Pete, Hoult also recalled, “He'd want to be in them, and I'd try and make him stand aside. I was like, ‘I don't want photos of you out on the internet.’”

“So I'd try to make him stand to the side. Then he'd get upset because he thought I didn't want to be in photos with him,” he explained.

“Nic showing other celebs you CAN keep your life private!! Pure class and a good Father…” one fan wrote