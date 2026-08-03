As a South African, Australia has never really seemed like a faraway land so much as a collective Plan B. When load shedding becomes unbearable, potholes grow large enough to swim in, or things just generally get too hectic (as we like to say), someone almost inevitably says it: “We should move to Australia.”

And look, I get it. Sunshine, beaches, and barbecues are all familiar enough that moving there might not feel like that much of a change for South Africans—they’re simply packing up for the promise of greener pastures. And many Saffas, my friends and family included, have done just that.

But the idea of chasing the “Australian Dream” is hardly new—or confined to disgruntled South Africans.