#1 Seacliff Railway Station In Adelaide Has A Memorial To A Cat
As a South African, Australia has never really seemed like a faraway land so much as a collective Plan B. When load shedding becomes unbearable, potholes grow large enough to swim in, or things just generally get too hectic (as we like to say), someone almost inevitably says it: “We should move to Australia.”
And look, I get it. Sunshine, beaches, and barbecues are all familiar enough that moving there might not feel like that much of a change for South Africans—they’re simply packing up for the promise of greener pastures. And many Saffas, my friends and family included, have done just that.
But the idea of chasing the “Australian Dream” is hardly new—or confined to disgruntled South Africans.
#2 Ringtails Nesting In A Pot Plant
#3 If You Like Mushrooms, Tasmania Is The Place To Be In Autumn. These Are From A Recent Hike Along The Three Capes Walk
Of course, Australia’s migration history stretches much further back and is deeply intertwined with colonialism. But the particular idea of moving Down Under in search of a better life gained momentum in the years after World War II. As Charlie Buckland reports for BBC Wales, the “Ten Pound Poms” scheme offered British migrants the opportunity to start over with the promise of homes, work, and a better quality of life.
Between 1947 and 1981, more than a million Brits emigrated to Australia, the majority under the assisted-passage scheme.
The “Australian Dream” didn’t quite live up to expectations for everyone, and some eventually returned to Britain. But apparently Australia was hard to quit: at least a third of those returnees later moved Down Under again, becoming known as “Boomerang Poms.”
#4 We Have A $2 Coin Dedicated To The Honey Bee
#5 Black Kookaburra
Too amazing not to share. How am I only learning today this type of kookaburra exists? I take a very active interest in our natural fauna and look a kookaburra. Still never heard of them until today.
And decades later, Australia hasn’t exactly lost its pull. As of June 2025, 32% of its population was born overseas, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), with nearly every country in the world represented. India, England, China, and New Zealand were the countries of birth with the largest populations, while the India-born population saw the biggest increase over the previous decade.
Of course, migration is only one part of what makes Australia Australia. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have called the continent home for more than 60,000 years.
And this brings us back to the point: there’s far more to Australian life than any “dream,” stereotype, or list of statistics can capture.
#6 Spotto! Albino Kangaroo!
#7 We Are A Stunning Land
#8 Delighted To Come Across This Little Fella On A Walk In The Bush This Morning 🐨
So then, what does everyday Australian life actually look like? Well, as with any country, it depends where you are and who you ask.
Australia is, after all, the world’s sixth-largest country, covering some 7.7 million square kilometers. And yet, despite its size—and any preconceived ideas you might have about the Outback looming large in everyday life there—around two-thirds of Australians lived in Greater Capital Cities at the time of the 2021 Census, according to the ABS.
In other words, for most Aussies, everyday life is decidedly more urban than the country’s popular image might suggest. (Just look at Australia’s rail map, which seems pretty fond of the coastline.)
But then again, there’s nothing uniform about “urban” life in Aus either. If being a dedicated fan of The Block over the years has taught me anything, it’s that life in beachside Bondi can look worlds apart from life in inland Daylesford, Victoria.
#9 Some Mushrooms At MT Field Today. The Purple Ones Were Huge!
#10 Had A Surprise Visitor In My Uber Eats Photo Last Night
#11 The Galactic Core Over Metung, Vic Last Night
Amid all that variation, however, certain things still have a way of feeling unmistakably Australian. Not because every Aussie experiences them, of course, but because the small details of everyday life can say a lot about a place. It might be a surprising type of kookaburra, an unusually colored kangaroo or dingo, a proudly Australian pantry staple, or a weather warning so oddly specific that outsiders might need some context.
Then there are the things that remind us everyday life Down Under isn’t always so different after all. Aussies deal with shrinkflation, temperamental self-checkouts, and inexplicable habits just like the rest of us—although apparently some of them are still living with the energy-rating stickers on their appliances.
And perhaps that’s what makes the posts in this collection so interesting. They don’t offer one definitive picture of Australian life—because there isn’t one. Instead, they give us tiny glimpses of it, all courtesy of a community that describes itself as “a dusty corner on the internet where you can chew the fat about Australia and Australians.”