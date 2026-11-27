Netflix once again found itself under fire over allegations of sharing inappropriate content on public platforms.

On Thanksgiving 2026, the streaming service shared a short clip from one of its major hits, The Hunting Wives, which then amassed 8 million views in just a few hours.

Netizens found the scene “highly inappropriate” for the occasion and flooded the comments with angry reactions, with Donald Trump Jr. leading the charge.

Highlights Netflix shared a short clip from one of its hit shows on Thanksgiving 2026, infuriating netizens.

Donald Trump Jr. was among the angry viewers who called out the platform for going “out of line” on a family holiday.

Netflix has previously been called out for promoting controversial content on its platform.

“Filthy degenerates. It's a family holiday, get a life,” one incensed user said.

Donald Trump Jr. led the furious reactions to Netflix’s “disgusting” Thanksgiving post

On November 26, 2026, Netflix shared a 16-second clip from The Hunting Wives, showing the main characters, Sophie O’Neil (Brittany Snow) and Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman), kissing in bed.

Created by Rebecca Cutter and based on a novel of the same name by May Cobb, the American drama premiered in 2025 and returned for a second season on Thursday.

Netflix shared a love scene from the series where Sophie and Margo say “I love you” to each other as they kiss, with seemingly no clothes on their body, with the caption, “This Thanksgiving plate.”

Donald Trump Jr. led a wave of furious netizens who were appalled to see this video shared in connection with a “family holiday.”

“What is wrong with you??? It’s Thanksgiving,” wrote the president’s son on social media.

“This is insane. Time to cancel my Netflix account” again,” one user supported. Another wrote, “There are kids on here! W*F Netflix!”

“You realize this is a family holiday, right? What is wrong with you, actually?” said a third. A fourth wrote, “It’s Thanksgiving, and you have to post s*xual sh*t? Y’all are ridiculous.”

The Hunting Wives returned with a controversial intimate scene

After debuting on July 21, 2025, The Hunting Wives quickly rose into the Top 10 and passed 2 billion minutes viewed in its first week.

It follows Sophie, a wife and mother who moves from Massachusetts to the fictional East Texas town of Maple Brook with her husband, Graham (Evan Jonigkeit), after taking the life of a pedestrian back home while driving under the influence.

Sophie becomes captivated by Margo and her socialite group of women known as the Hunting Wives. Things get entangled after the body of a teenage girl, Abby (Madison Wolfe), is found in the woods where the group regularly meets.

Meanwhile, attraction builds between Sophie and Margo, leading to a secret affair and intimate relations.

The first episode of season 2 kicked off with another passionate scene between the two, but things quickly turn darker as Margo starts making out with her deceased brother, Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan), who has blood running down her face.

It turned out to be Sophie’s dream, but the scene left many viewers disturbed right from the get-go.

“That was definitely odd,” one said. Another wrote, “A bizarre, horrifying nightmare.”

Netflix has been blasted in the past for promoting controversial content



























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Netflix has previously been called out multiple times over the years for sharing content deemed inappropriate or sensitive.

Teen drama 13 Reasons Why, which premiered in 2017, is one prime example. The series explored serious subjects including bullying, depression, and ending one’s life, but its graphic depiction of Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) self-injuries and claims of glorifying them plagued the OTT platform.

“The plot and production quality of the series is highly engaging, which is terrific for entertainment value,” said Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“But in this case, I believe that, unintentionally, the producers really did romanticize the su*cide.”

Another major controversy erupted in 2020 over the French film Cuties (Mignonnes). Before its release, Netflix faced intense backlash over the promotional poster and description, which critics argued presented the film's preteen characters in an overly sensualized manner.

They apologized for the artwork, acknowledging that it was inappropriate and did not accurately represent the film. However, the movie itself continued to attract criticism, with some viewers and politicians calling for its removal from the platform.

Debate also ensued the same year over the steamy Polish thriller, 365 Days, where a woman is kidnapped by a mafia boss and given a year to fall in love with him, and does, in fact, fall in love with him.

Welsh singer Duffy, who had previously spoken publicly about her own experience of abduction and physical harm, called it out in a letter to then co-CEO Reed Hastings: “This should not be anyone's idea of entertainment, nor should it be described as such. I just can't imagine how Netflix could overlook how careless, insensitive, and dangerous this is.”

"The devil never sleeps," one user said