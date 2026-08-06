Nessa Barrett

August 6, 2002

Galloway Township, New Jersey, US

24 Years Old

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Who Is Nessa Barrett?



Janesa Jaida Barrett is an American singer-songwriter known for her heartfelt, unguarded alternative pop sound. Her music often explores themes of mental health and personal struggles with raw honesty.





She first gained widespread attention on TikTok, sharing lip-syncs and vlogs that quickly amassed millions of followers. This digital rise led to a recording contract with Warner Records in 2020.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Galloway Township, New Jersey, Janesa Jaida Barrett was raised by her single mother, Nez Barrett, after her parents' divorce. Her father, Drew Barrett, a rapper and music producer, fostered her early interest in music, even having a makeshift studio at home.





Barrett expressed she had been writing songs since she could walk and talk. She graduated from high school in 2019, soon after beginning her impactful journey on social media.

Notable Relationships



A string of high-profile romances has marked Nessa Barrett's public life, including relationships with fellow social media personalities Josh Richards and Jaden Hossler.





She began dating English singer Artemas Diamandis in 2024. Barrett has no children.

Career Highlights



Nessa Barrett broke through with her 2021 single "I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead," which entered the US Billboard Hot 100. This track established her as a powerful voice in alternative pop.





Her debut EP, Pretty Poison, released in 2021, combined alternative pop and pop-rock elements, further solidifying her musical identity. She has since released multiple EPs and studio albums including Young Forever and Aftercare.

Signature Quote



"I just want to be the person I always wished I had at my lowest points."