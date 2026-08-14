Trained in cinematography at the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava, Slovak artist Oliver Takáč approaches every portrait as if directing a film scene rather than staging a photoshoot. Before pressing the shutter, he carefully orchestrates the lighting, color palette, wardrobe, and atmosphere, estimating that 90–95% of each image is created in-camera, with post-production used only to refine the final result.

For Takáč, however, technical precision and striking colors are never the ultimate goal. He believes a successful portrait must possess what he simply calls "soul." That philosophy runs through his work, where every creative decision, from the placement of a single light to the choice of color, serves to reveal something about the person in front of the camera, not merely to create a visually arresting image.

Scroll down to explore our favorite portraits, and tell us in the comments which one caught your eye the most.