Christmas is barely a month away, but the spirit of celebration is already in the air. They say it can turn even the grumpiest people merry and delightful. But some folks never really lose their true nature, and not even the festival of joy can change them.

Speaking of which, one man shared how his entitled neighbors started demanding that he just give up his PS5 for their 7-year-old son . Much to his shock, they accused him of ruining the child’s Christmas when he refused and even started badmouthing him in the neighborhood. Here’s what happened…

Christmas can’t magically change entitled people’s behavior

One man’s entitled neighbors demanded that he give his PS5 to their son, and they sparked drama when he refused

Adults can pass on their entitlement to their children

The world is unfair, and we don’t always get what we want. I have realized that the sooner we come to terms with this harsh truth, the easier life becomes. However, some people never learn. And despite facing many setbacks, their sense of entitlement always triumphs as they keep expecting more out of the world. But here’s the troublesome part: age doesn’t improve their behavior either.

According to experts at Verywell Mind, a person with a sense of entitlement has a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard for, or empathy about, their impact on others. In its extreme form, a sense of entitlement may be part of a personality disorder such as antisocial personality disorder or NPD.

Such people have high demands, prioritize their own needs, and expect others to bend over backward for them. They also lack gratitude, act melodramatically when someone doesn’t meet their needs, and often play the victim card by blaming others or outside forces for their problems.

When kids see this behavior in their parents, they may develop the same issue. Craig Knippenberg, a therapist and author of Wired and Connected: Brain-Based Solutions To Ensure Your Child’s Social and Emotional Success, told the HuffPost , “Children often learn by what they see.”

“Being raised by an entitled parent means seeing your caregivers make unreasonable demands and act out when those demands aren’t met because they feel the world owes them. Kids with this experience may emulate their parents and have a bad attitude when people tell them no,” she added.

Neighborhood conflicts can harm mental health without people realizing it

In the poster’s case, it was pretty evident that the entitled couple was setting up their 7-year-old son the same way as themselves. What’s more vicious was that they even used the little guy to manipulate the author into giving him the PS5. That’s definitely not something kids should be taught at such a young age. Netizens pointed out that the couple was spoiling their child by using underhanded tactics against their neighbor.

Their behavior clearly showed that they would go to extremes just to get their son what he wanted. Psychologist David J. Bredehoft writes for Psychology Today that occasional childhood indulgences are fine, but it turns into a problem when the indulgence becomes a pattern or ritual. He also points out that overindulgence can lead to harmful outcomes in adulthood.

Also, harassing a neighbor just to get something for their son doesn’t sound reasonable. Research emphasizes that a difficult neighbor can do more damage to your mental health than most people realize, or are willing to admit. It explains that neighbor conflict damages mental health in ways that are clinically distinct from other stressors because it eliminates the home as a recovery space.

It also adds that if the conflict is recurring, the stress doesn’t fully dissipate between incidents. This can lead the victim to avoid shared spaces. Something similar was happening to our narrator because the couple had started badmouthing him to other neighbors.

However, he stood firm in his decision, even when his family and friends pressured him to give in just to keep the peace. Netizens applauded him for standing his ground and called out the entitled couple. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments. Also, feel free to check out another neighborhood drama that we covered earlier!

Netizens cheered the poster for standing his ground against his rude neighbors