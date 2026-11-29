I was at a wedding in LA, my older buddy was on his fourth freaking marriage, anyway, and he married a woman who was kind of a b list actress who knew a bunch of celebs kind of past their prime who were there - Daisy Duke, David Hasslehoff, Tony Danza, Ed McMahon, Lisa Renna and Harry Hamlin, Sugar Ray Leonard, on and on. The big name on the list? Sylvester Stallone.



The whole night every one was calling him Sly. Hey Sly, Yo Sly. So on and so forth. So my buddy getting married says “So, I put you at SLYs table man. Huge. Just don’t really engage with him or talk to him, he doesn’t like really dealing with people.” And I said oh man really don’t worry, I DO NOT care, sit me anywhere. And he said “no no, it’s great.” I kinda thought it is…?



Anyway, we sit down, this was 20 years ago, and weddings had these little disposable cameras as centerpieces so the table could take photos and it’s all left for the bride. My wife has 3 glasses of champagne, gets all liquored because she doesn’t really drink, and asks Sly for a photo with her. Which he takes, almost scowling, and then gets up and proceeds to leave the wedding. Literally just walked out and left with his wife halfway through dinner.



The next day my buddy was like “WHAT HAPPENED? Sly LEFT the wedding, he was upset, you were sitting with him, see anything…?” I just said “nope, no idea, didn’t even talk to him.”