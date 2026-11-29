If you grew up in the 90s, there's a good chance your bedroom wall was plastered with posters of your favorite celebrities. Nowadays, those tattered posters have made way for the dozens of Instagram accounts we follow to get a glimpse into the lives of the rich and famous.
Often, us mere mortals don't only put famous people on the walls, but we put them on pedestals, too. We dream of one day randomly bumping into them, having long conversations and maybe even exchanging numbers. But in reality, few of us ever will. And if we ever are lucky enough to have a celebrity encounter, it can go one of two ways: We'll either be walking on sunshine for weeks (or months, or years) to come, or we'll be left bitterly disappointed by the real (awful) person behind the on-screen persona.
Someone asked, "People that have had negative interactions with BIG celebrities, what happened?" and lets just say that certain celebs might have fewer fans after this. There's a story about a certain "touchy-feely" actor, a "complete psycho," a pop star personally firing (then rehiring) a staff member, a surprising account of one of Hollywood's sweethearts being "incredibly rude," and more. Many are proof that all that glitters is gold.
#1
This story was told to me by a customer/friend of mine at a tech company.
I took this friend to lunch in Chandler, AZ and she told me this story about Sharon Stone. This woman was totally professional and I believe every word of this story. Her dad was big in Arizona politics back in the day..he was like lieutenant Governor or something.
She said she was working at a high end kitchen store (Williams Sonoma) and Sharon Stone came in and wanted to look at some mixing bowl sets. My Friend was around a lot of famous people due to her dad and so she treated Sharon Stone like any other customer. Ms. Stone made her purchase and walked out of the store and to her car.
This is where it gets weird. Sharon Stone put her bowls in the car and came back into the store and confronted my friend. She said “Do you know who I am?” In a slightly confrontational manner. My friend said “Yes, I do”. Stone said “at least you could acknowledge it”. My friend said “I’m sorry, I thought you would prefer a more normal transaction” or something like that. Sharon said “you’re rude..and walked out”
My friend was like whatever.
I took this friend to lunch in Chandler, AZ and she told me this story about Sharon Stone. This woman was totally professional and I believe every word of this story. Her dad was big in Arizona politics back in the day..he was like lieutenant Governor or something.
She said she was working at a high end kitchen store (Williams Sonoma) and Sharon Stone came in and wanted to look at some mixing bowl sets. My Friend was around a lot of famous people due to her dad and so she treated Sharon Stone like any other customer. Ms. Stone made her purchase and walked out of the store and to her car.
This is where it gets weird. Sharon Stone put her bowls in the car and came back into the store and confronted my friend. She said “Do you know who I am?” In a slightly confrontational manner. My friend said “Yes, I do”. Stone said “at least you could acknowledge it”. My friend said “I’m sorry, I thought you would prefer a more normal transaction” or something like that. Sharon said “you’re rude..and walked out”
My friend was like whatever.
4points
#2
My mum got personally fired by Madonna and then rehired when her ‘in house professional’ wasn’t able to actually do the job.
3points
#3
Robin Williams said my arms were almost as hairy as his..
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3points
#4
Drew Barrymore. She was doing her book tour and was signing books / giving a talk at the private club where I worked the front desk. We blocked off our best suite for her and her entourage to freshen up before the event. I greeted her warmly and professionally while checking her in. She was incredibly rude and rolled her eyes at anyone trying to welcome her; truly couldn’t be bothered to say thank you or even smile. She and her group left 5hrs later, after completely trashing the suite.
We had lots of celebrities come through our doors; none were as rude as Drew.
We had lots of celebrities come through our doors; none were as rude as Drew.
3points
#5
Katy Perry. I worked as a server at a high end restaurant and her and her team came in while they were filming American Idol. She straight up refused to acknowledge me and would only speak to her assistant who would then relay what she said to me as if I wasn’t standing 5 feet away..
3points
#6
I got lost after moving to Connecticut and pulled over to ask some lady walking her dogs how to get to the highway. Turned out is was Martha Stewart, who gave me such an icy stare I immediately just drove off.
It took me a few seconds to realize it was her.
It took me a few seconds to realize it was her.
3points
#7
When I was a kid, I was walking up a staircase in a NYC bookstore when Woody Allen collided with me and knocked me down several stairs. He definitely saw it happen, but just looked away and kept on going.
3points
#8
I once worked at the Target in Greenacres, Florida and one night as I was closing up in Electronics around 11pm Vanilla Ice comes over and wants to be checked out. He wants to buy like 12 bags of the 50 cent Cheetos from the Dollar Spot section all the way by the front door. I explain to him that I cant ring him up as we're closing now so my manager has already taken my drawer, but they would happily be able to ring him up at the front where they still have open registers.
HE GOES BALLISTIC ON ME
I'm sitting here stunned and finally just call my manager on my radio and tell them Vanilla Ice is screaming at me in Electronics. He then takes off and we spend the next hour playing hide and seek trying to find Vanilla Ice in the store while we wait for the police to arrive.
Just as the police get there, he goes out an emergency side door and escapes into the night. About 3 weeks later he was arrested for stealing someone lawn furniture or something.
HE GOES BALLISTIC ON ME
I'm sitting here stunned and finally just call my manager on my radio and tell them Vanilla Ice is screaming at me in Electronics. He then takes off and we spend the next hour playing hide and seek trying to find Vanilla Ice in the store while we wait for the police to arrive.
Just as the police get there, he goes out an emergency side door and escapes into the night. About 3 weeks later he was arrested for stealing someone lawn furniture or something.
3points
#9
Was getting my nails done in SoHo when straight up Beyoncé walked in with her crew needing “emergency” nails and I guess she had used the girl working on me before because her assistant or whatever straight up holds 3 $100 bill in front of me and says this is yours if you let her take your spot. I took the money but I was so surprised that they acted like it was such a done deal. It wasn’t rude per se but just so…awkward.
3points
#10
My ex was the manager of a high-end shoe shop.
Scarlet Johannsen was filming a movie in our city and popped in one day to buy shoes and was astonishingly rude throughout the entire encounter.
Specifically asked only to deal with the manager (my ex) which is fine I suppose - perhaps she didn't want to be hassled or fussed over by some young, part-time employee.
But she was then so rude! My ex was a golden retriever of a woman and just the smiliest, friendliest, loveliest woman. No pleases or thank yous from Scar-Jo. Got her stuff and left, her face absolutely tripping the entire time.
Kinda annoying because ScarJo normally comes off pretty chill but she was downright unpleasant that day.
Scarlet Johannsen was filming a movie in our city and popped in one day to buy shoes and was astonishingly rude throughout the entire encounter.
Specifically asked only to deal with the manager (my ex) which is fine I suppose - perhaps she didn't want to be hassled or fussed over by some young, part-time employee.
But she was then so rude! My ex was a golden retriever of a woman and just the smiliest, friendliest, loveliest woman. No pleases or thank yous from Scar-Jo. Got her stuff and left, her face absolutely tripping the entire time.
Kinda annoying because ScarJo normally comes off pretty chill but she was downright unpleasant that day.
3points
#11
A number of years ago I subbed for a friend for a weekend when she was working on a play with Amanda Plummer. During the performance I shadowed to learn the show I went to introduce myself to her and was told “you’re only here for a few days, I don’t need to know your name.”
3points
#12
a friend of a friend who was in college at the time met Will Ferrell walking down a hall way. She excited said "oh my god, it's Will Ferrell!" and he mockingly said "ohmuhguh it weh fewuh!" which would have probably been funny, he was mean about it and scoffed and looked genuinely pissed off. a lot of people have mentioned he's really mean and rude to fans around that time as well.
I remember years later seeing that it was pointed out to him that he was one of the worst celebrities to meet in person. i wanna say it was on a late night talk show. can't remember which one. no idea if he's changed.
I remember years later seeing that it was pointed out to him that he was one of the worst celebrities to meet in person. i wanna say it was on a late night talk show. can't remember which one. no idea if he's changed.
3points
#13
I worked as security at a big concert venue in my hometown in the early 2010s.
Jared Leto spoke to my boss to get me fired because I was "creeping him out" by hanging around. It was literally my job to watch the hallway that had the dressing rooms. I then watched him be absurdly creepy meeting with fans after the show as well including being super touchy feely with young girls and women.
Got called creepy by one of the biggest creeps on the planet for doing my job lol.
Also Kid Rock was a jerk, a guy in Asking Alexandria tried to fight me, Thom Yorke is so quiet it felt like a comedy sketch, Wiz Khalifa and hus whole crew were nice and chill as hell, (and offered me weed i unfortunately turned down because I was pretty new at the job) and Joe Bonamassa (yes the bonermaster himself) was one of the nicest artists i ever met.
Most interactions with anyone famous was nothing more than a head nod or a smile, and often just nothing at all but Jared Leto stands out as just a total psycho.
Jared Leto spoke to my boss to get me fired because I was "creeping him out" by hanging around. It was literally my job to watch the hallway that had the dressing rooms. I then watched him be absurdly creepy meeting with fans after the show as well including being super touchy feely with young girls and women.
Got called creepy by one of the biggest creeps on the planet for doing my job lol.
Also Kid Rock was a jerk, a guy in Asking Alexandria tried to fight me, Thom Yorke is so quiet it felt like a comedy sketch, Wiz Khalifa and hus whole crew were nice and chill as hell, (and offered me weed i unfortunately turned down because I was pretty new at the job) and Joe Bonamassa (yes the bonermaster himself) was one of the nicest artists i ever met.
Most interactions with anyone famous was nothing more than a head nod or a smile, and often just nothing at all but Jared Leto stands out as just a total psycho.
2points
#14
This one is interesting. It involves P!nk. And, you have to do some digging to find it as either her PR team or others have almost had it completely wiped from the internet.
My friend worked for a major hotel chain and Pink was not allowed to check in to her suite because they arrived extremely earlier than they let the hotel know. My friend was in management and understanding someone of her stature couldn’t just wait around, her family was offered an upgraded room until the suite was ready.
Well, pink didn’t like that and had a full blown meltdown in the hotel. Even took to twitter and slammed the hotel company and workers basically degrading them. Tweet after tweet kept being fired off as everyone was in panic mode because she was being such a jerk.
Well, now it’s almost as though it never happened. And my friend was fired to make this person happy. Friend has a way better job with a different chain now.
My friend worked for a major hotel chain and Pink was not allowed to check in to her suite because they arrived extremely earlier than they let the hotel know. My friend was in management and understanding someone of her stature couldn’t just wait around, her family was offered an upgraded room until the suite was ready.
Well, pink didn’t like that and had a full blown meltdown in the hotel. Even took to twitter and slammed the hotel company and workers basically degrading them. Tweet after tweet kept being fired off as everyone was in panic mode because she was being such a jerk.
Well, now it’s almost as though it never happened. And my friend was fired to make this person happy. Friend has a way better job with a different chain now.
2points
#15
My close friend once worked at MuchMusic, the Canadian MTV. She worked with a lot of huge names, mainly as a minder, and did various other roles but she interacted/worked with a lot of big celebrities.
She always told me Ryan Reynolds was an absolute jerk, easily the worst she worked with, this was around when The Proposal came out. Just treated the crew like trash, grumpy, spoke ill of his fans who were waiting out in really miserable Toronto weather, the comments he made just really altered her view of what is now Canada's golden boy.
She always told me Ryan Reynolds was an absolute jerk, easily the worst she worked with, this was around when The Proposal came out. Just treated the crew like trash, grumpy, spoke ill of his fans who were waiting out in really miserable Toronto weather, the comments he made just really altered her view of what is now Canada's golden boy.
2points
#16
I was filling my car up with gas when Ryan Reynolds ran up and started yelling at me. Apparently, he had been jogging in a park that was across the street from the gas station, and someone hit him with a frisbee. For some reason, he thought I did it. He was very aggressive and in my face. He startled me badly. I was able to get him to calm down, but I had to tell him several times that I had no clue who hit him with a frisbee. He was a nice guy when he finally calmed down. Seemed like he felt bad about yelling at me and offered to buy me and my girlfriend snacks at the convenience store.
2points
#17
I was at a wedding in LA, my older buddy was on his fourth freaking marriage, anyway, and he married a woman who was kind of a b list actress who knew a bunch of celebs kind of past their prime who were there - Daisy Duke, David Hasslehoff, Tony Danza, Ed McMahon, Lisa Renna and Harry Hamlin, Sugar Ray Leonard, on and on. The big name on the list? Sylvester Stallone.
The whole night every one was calling him Sly. Hey Sly, Yo Sly. So on and so forth. So my buddy getting married says “So, I put you at SLYs table man. Huge. Just don’t really engage with him or talk to him, he doesn’t like really dealing with people.” And I said oh man really don’t worry, I DO NOT care, sit me anywhere. And he said “no no, it’s great.” I kinda thought it is…?
Anyway, we sit down, this was 20 years ago, and weddings had these little disposable cameras as centerpieces so the table could take photos and it’s all left for the bride. My wife has 3 glasses of champagne, gets all liquored because she doesn’t really drink, and asks Sly for a photo with her. Which he takes, almost scowling, and then gets up and proceeds to leave the wedding. Literally just walked out and left with his wife halfway through dinner.
The next day my buddy was like “WHAT HAPPENED? Sly LEFT the wedding, he was upset, you were sitting with him, see anything…?” I just said “nope, no idea, didn’t even talk to him.”
The whole night every one was calling him Sly. Hey Sly, Yo Sly. So on and so forth. So my buddy getting married says “So, I put you at SLYs table man. Huge. Just don’t really engage with him or talk to him, he doesn’t like really dealing with people.” And I said oh man really don’t worry, I DO NOT care, sit me anywhere. And he said “no no, it’s great.” I kinda thought it is…?
Anyway, we sit down, this was 20 years ago, and weddings had these little disposable cameras as centerpieces so the table could take photos and it’s all left for the bride. My wife has 3 glasses of champagne, gets all liquored because she doesn’t really drink, and asks Sly for a photo with her. Which he takes, almost scowling, and then gets up and proceeds to leave the wedding. Literally just walked out and left with his wife halfway through dinner.
The next day my buddy was like “WHAT HAPPENED? Sly LEFT the wedding, he was upset, you were sitting with him, see anything…?” I just said “nope, no idea, didn’t even talk to him.”
2points
#18
I know a bloke who ran into Jay-Z and Beyonce. My friend had jut gotten out of a fancy conference, and about a dozen of the conference-goers found they were in the same fancy hotel, which had a sort of hidden lounge / party area, so they retreated to it, ended up drinking, hanging out, and having a good time. Kind of loud, but in a ballroom sized space literally meant for that.
Also in that lounge was three guys, who turned out to be Jay-Z and two bodyguards. Jay-Z was just like... cleared pissed off people found the secret party area and were having a better time than him, and he went from awkwardly trying to "hang out" and drink with his employees and have as many laughs as the conference people, to slowly winding down, to just kind of furiously texting in silence, over the course of several hours.
Apparently, he was texting his wife. After about an hour, Beyonce shows up, walks up to Jay-Z and says, "Baby, if you're not having a good time, then just come back to the room." Then they left.
Also in that lounge was three guys, who turned out to be Jay-Z and two bodyguards. Jay-Z was just like... cleared pissed off people found the secret party area and were having a better time than him, and he went from awkwardly trying to "hang out" and drink with his employees and have as many laughs as the conference people, to slowly winding down, to just kind of furiously texting in silence, over the course of several hours.
Apparently, he was texting his wife. After about an hour, Beyonce shows up, walks up to Jay-Z and says, "Baby, if you're not having a good time, then just come back to the room." Then they left.
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2points
#19
Ran into Ben Afflek in Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel back in 1999. He was apparently having a bad night at the tables and, when we said hello while walking past him, he said, “yeah, whatever” while storming past.
Not super bad or anything, just not pleasant.
Not super bad or anything, just not pleasant.
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2points
#20
I own a coffee shop and that guy who just went viral for living with Elizabeth Holmes, Nathan Fielder, offered to help increase my business, but was a complete jerk and just wanted me to name my store "Dumb Starbucks."
That was a few years ago.
That was a few years ago.
2points
D
Danielė ŠidiškytėBoredPanda StaffView profile