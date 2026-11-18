Nathan Kress

5 ft 7 in (170 cm)

$1.5 million, 2026 est.

American

November 18, 1992

Glendale, California, US

34 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Nathan Kress?



Nathan Kress is an American actor and director known for his long career in youth television. He began performing in commercials at three years old before securing featured voice roles and guest appearances across network television.





Kress achieved breakout stardom playing technical producer Freddie Benson on the hit Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly. The role turned him into a fan favorite, leading to direct comedy episodes for top networks.

Early Life and Education



Glendale welcomed Nathan Kress into a supportive family with two older brothers. His parents, Steven and Allison, quickly noticed his ability to memorize television monologues and recite them for household visitors.





Early modeling and commercials sparked his passion for professional acting at age three. After taking a brief break for regular schooling, he chose homeschooling to balance auditions with his high school studies.

Notable Relationships



On the set of Into the Storm, Kress met actress and stunt performer London Elise Moore. The couple quickly bonded during filming and married during an intimate Southern California ceremony in November 2015.





He shares three children with Moore, including daughters Rosie and Evie and son Lincoln. The family resides in California, where Kress balances his active directorial career with parent-focused podcasting projects.

Career Highlights



Kress achieved wide fame starring as Freddie Benson on Nickelodeon's flagship sitcom iCarly. He played the tech-savvy character across five original seasons and later reprised the role for three seasons of the Paramount+ revival.





Moving behind the scenes, Kress expanded his career by directing popular youth television shows. He helmed episodes for hit comedies such as Henry Danger and Game Shakers while co-hosting the parenting podcast Radio Active Dads.

Signature Quote



“Life is all about taking risks; if you don't, you'll never know what you're capable of.”