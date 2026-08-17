Forget flags, capitals, and maps. In this quiz, the country name is hiding in plain sight - but you'll have to think like a puzzle solver to find it. Each rebus combines words, pictures, sounds, or clever clues to secretly spell a country's name.

From familiar countries you should recognize instantly to sneaky names that require a serious double-take, these 20 puzzles will put both your geography knowledge and your wordplay skills to work. And don't be surprised if one tiny clue completely changes your answer.

So, how many countries can you uncover without giving up? Grab your imaginary passport, trust your instincts, and start decoding! 🌍🧩